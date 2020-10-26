Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and by Geography

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market was valued US$ 813.03 Mn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX %.

Global trade surveillance system market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, and region. On the basis of components, market is segmented into solutions, services. Based on deployment mode, market is divided into cloud, on-premises. According to organization size, market is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rising need from the financial institutions in order to monitor trade activities is raising rapidly and the internal & the regulatory compliances are the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period. Rising necessity for the proactive and modern trade surveillance trade surveillance systems for the small and medium size organizations is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Approval of trade surveillance solutions is said to be relatively high among large enterprises. This higher adoption is due to the requirement of a modern, holistic approach to trade surveillance, along with broad functional and regulatory coverage, and the flexibility to meet the demands of today’s complex business environment. Organizations having more than 1,000 employees are considered as large enterprises. Large enterprises have necessary resources, but face issues when it comes to deployment, due to the variety of solutions and applications in place. Market share of the trade surveillance systems market across large organizations is likely to be larger during the forecast period, as it offers end-to-end surveillance, supervision, and agreement risk management.

Europe is expected to have the largest market size in the trade surveillance systems market during the forecast period. Sweden, UK, Germany are the top contributors in this region. MAD and MiFID2 regulations are also acting as the positive factors for the adoption of trade surveillance systems solutions and services in this region. Also, different regulatory compliances in different countries, which challenge vendors to customize their software platforms according to different regulations in Europe is expected to act as a hindrance to the market growth of the market. Likewise, increasing adoption by SMEs across the region is driving the growth of the solutions segment.

Key players operated in market includes Nasdaq, Software AG, IPC, Aquis Technologies, FIS, Aca Compliance Group, SIA S.P.A., Cinnober, B-Next, NICE Systems (Israel), Aquis Technology (UK), OneMarketData (US), and Scila (Sweden), IS (US).

The scope of Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market:

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, by Deployment mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, by Organization size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market:

• Nasdaq

• Software AG

• IPC

• Aquis Technologies

• FIS

• Aca Compliance Group

• SIA S.P.A.

• Cinnober

• B-Next

• NICE Systems

• Aquis Technology

• OneMarketData

• Scila

• IS (US).

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2849

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com