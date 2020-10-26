Global Track and Trace Solutions Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) _ by Type (Hardware Systems and Software Solutions), by Technology (RFID, 2D Barcodes and Linear Barcodes), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.65 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Track and Trace Solutions Market are segmented by type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Type segment is classified as hardware systems and software solutions. Various technologies covered under the scope of this report are RFID, 2D barcodes and linear barcodes. Application segment is bifurcated as serialization solutions and aggregation solutions. End-user segment is sub-segmented as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices companies, cosmetic industry, and other end users. The Market on the basis of geography are segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection is trending the overall Global Track and Trace Solutions Market. However, high costs associated with serialization and aggregation will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Growing geriatric population with increasing lifestyle diseases, which in turn increase the demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, rising pharmaceutical and medical device expenditure in rising economies like China and India will fuel the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Global Track and Trace Solutions Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Track and Trace Solutions Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, technology, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Track and Trace Solutions Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Processing & Packaging Machinery Trade Association (PPMA), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), International Trademark Association (INTA) and Asian Anti-Counterfeit Association (AAA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Track and Trace Solutions Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Track and Trace Solutions Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market.

Key Players in the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Are:

• Zebra Technologies

• Xyntek

• Systech

• Siemens

• Körber Medipak Systems

• Sea Vision

• Adents

• ACG Worldwide

• Tracelink

• Optel Group

• METTLER TOLEDO

• Axway

• Antares Vision

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Track and trace solution manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Hardware system manufacturers

• Medical device companies

• Government Bodies

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Track and Trace Solutions market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Track and Trace Solutions market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Track and Trace Solutions market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Track and Trace Solutions market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market based on type, technology, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Type:

• Hardware Systems

• Software Solutions

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Technology:

• RFID

• 2D Barcodes

• Linear Barcodes

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Medical Devices Companies

• Cosmetic Industry

• Other End Users

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Application:

• Serialization Solutions

• Aggregation Solutions

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

