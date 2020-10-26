Global Third-Party Logistics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Transport, Services, and Geography

Global third-party logistics market was valued US$ 875 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1543 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.35% during a forecast period.Global Third Party Logistics Market by TransportThird-party logistics providers normally specialize in integrated operation, warehousing, and transportation services. It can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market situations, such as the demands and delivery service necessities for their products and materials.

The market for third-party logistics service is estimated to witness substantial growth, owing to the development of the e-commerce industry. Moreover, the increase in globalization has helped in setting up a worldwide network of manufacturing activities. To maintain it efficiently, the demand for third-party logistics companies is likely to rise. Furthermore, development of the e-commerce industry and rise in reverse logistics operations drive the growth of the market for third-party logistics services. However, damage of direct control on the logistics service and potential loss of reputation is the most dangerous factors that restrict the growth of the third-party logistics market.

Roadways segment is expected to largest market share during the forecast period owing to the improvement in the quality of roads and the rise in cross-border trading activities. However, airways segment would register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to some benefits of using this transport, particularly speedy and urgent delivery of goods.

Domestic transportation management segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017 owing to the effective utilization of capital and integration of transportation management. The efficient management of a purchased transportation process, to decrease complexity & cost, and progress control, regardless of whether the supply chain is international or domestic, is gaining momentum.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to largest share market in the forecasting period owing to improving economic conditions, Internet penetration, and the increasing number of manufacturing firms. Economic growth in India and China is boosting regional growth. Europe is projected to witness slow growth over the forecast period due to the growing concerns regarding labor shortage and talent management issues.

Key players in the global third party logistics market are Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DHL, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation, MNSF Railway Company, AmeriCold Logistics, and Nippon Express.

Scope of the Global Third Party Logistics Market

Global Third Party Logistics Market by Transport

• Railways

• Roadways

• Waterways

• Airways

Global Third Party Logistics Market by Services

• Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

• Domestic Transportation Management

• International Transportation Management

• Warehousing & Distribution

• Others

Global Third Party Logistics Market by End Use

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Global Third Party Logistics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• DHL

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• FedEx Corporation

• United Parcel Service

• Maersk Logistics

• DB Schenker

• NYK logistics

• Panalpina World Transport Ltd.

• Union Pacific Corporation

• MNSF Railway Company

• AmeriCold Logistics

• Nippon Express

