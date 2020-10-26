Global Textile Enzymes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region

Global Textile Enzymes Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 289.43 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Enzymes are proteins that act as a catalyst and supports to increase the rate of a complex chemical reaction. Enzymes used for textiles are categorized as amylases, lipases, pectinase, and cellulase. Enzymes act or react with substrate molecules that can be used to degrade excess hydrogen peroxide, remove starch, bleach textiles, and degrade lignin among textile industries.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing technological developments related to enzymes such as, cellulases for denim finishing and lactases to remove the color of textile effluents and textile bleaching that offers high-quality textile material with reduced chemical processing pollution is expected to boost the growth of the global market in the future. Because of several benefits of textile enzymes such as optimization in processing time, energy & water-efficient procedure, improved product quality, and a high potential for process integration.

Enzymes find huge application in the processing of fabrics and have gained massive popularity as a result of their eco-friendly and non-toxic properties. These products offer a higher level of efficiency as compared to other substitutes, like oxidizing agents, acids, and bases during fabric processing. Besides, the governments of emerging countries are promoting low-pollution fabric processing methods and this will open new growth horizons for the overall textile enzymes market.

On the other hand, high cost related to enzyme production is a key factor expected to restraint the growth of the global textile enzymes market. Also, developing stringent regulations associated with enzyme production may affect the growth of the global market in the future.

Market Segmentation:

A market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market by 2027, because of the high demand for cellulase textile enzymes among the textile industry sector, due to the implementation of severe government regulations related to environmental pollution. A market in Europe is expected to account highest CAGR of a XX% followed by the Asia Pacific, thanks to well-developed textile manufacturing infrastructure, well-developed human health, and environment safety measurements among countries in the region.

North America market is expected to witness worthwhile growth of the global market in terms of revenue by 2027, on account of demand for eco-friendly garments and industrial textiles among countries in the region that supports a clean environment and save energy during the production process.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Textile Enzymes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Textile Enzymes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Textile Enzymes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Textile Enzymes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Textile Enzymes Market

Global Textile Enzymes Market, By Type

• Cellulase

• Amylase

• Catalase

• Pectinase

• Laccase

• Others (including Mannanase, Lipase, Peroxidase, and Glucose)

Global Textile Enzymes Market, By Application

• Bio-polishing

• Desizing

• Enzymatic Bleaching

• Bioscouring

• Others (including Fabric Softening, Fabric Dyeing, and Fiber Modification)

Global Textile Enzymes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Textile Enzymes Market

• Novozymes A/S

• Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Lumis

• AB Enzymes

• E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company

• BASF SE

• Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

• Maps Enzymes Ltd.

• Genotek Biochem

• Zytex (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

