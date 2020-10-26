Global Test Benches Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application and by Region.

Global Test Benches Market was value US$ 970.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,560.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.



Global Test Benches Market, by RegionTest benches are used for testing components such as combustion engines, turbine, hydraulic hoses, safety valves, and others. The test bench is an HDL code that allows providing a repeatable, documented set of stimuli that are portable across different simulators.

A test bench can be as simple as a file with clock and input data or a more complicated file that includes file input and output, error checking, and conditional testing. Due to strong estimated growth in the major application sectors, the test benches market is predicted to register strong growth in the coming years. The major trend observed in the test benches market is an emphasis on providing customized solutions to consumers. However, owing to ever-changing combustion engine changes, it becomes challenging for the market players to serve their consumers in the segment.

Automotive & Transportation segment dominates the overall test benches market globally. Ever-rising automotive & transportation industry is the prime factor responsible for the high market share. Owing to continual growth observed in the number of vehicles sold, worldwide, since the past few years, the segment is projected to retain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. The segment is followed by industrial manufacturing, power generation, and oil & gas segments.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific was the major market for global test benches in 2017. The growth here is majorly backed by countries are China, India, South Korea, Japan and some of the Southeast Asia nations. These countries have strong power generation sectors & automotive. As of 2017, China stands as the largest producer of Semiconductor and Electronicss and electricity globally, making the nation prominent market for test benches. Due to strong expected growth across the industrial sector of the Asia Pacific, the region is anticipated to retain its dominant position in the test benches market during the forecast period.

Global test benches market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of Global Test Benches Market

Global Test Benches Market, by Type

• Valve

• Motors

• Furniture

• Others

Global Test Benches Market, by Application

• Industrial Manufacturing and Engineering

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Power Generation and Utilities

• Automotive and Transportation

• Oil and Gas

Global Test Benches Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Test Benches Market

• ABL AUTOMAZIONE S.p.A.

• AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration

• ANDILOG Technologies

• ATEQ

• Blum-Novotest

• Com-Ten Industries

• EFCO Maschinenbau GmbH

• Flow Systems

• FuelCon AG

• Greenlight Innovation Corp.

• HAIDA EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

• Hegewald & Peschke MeB- und Pruftechnik GmbH

• IMADA

• KERN & SOHN

• Lorenz Messtechnik

• Mark-10

• MEA Testing Systems Ltd.

• Mecmesin

• Ventil Test Equipment BV

• REVALVE

• SANTAM

• Schleich GmbH

• Sinotest Equipment Co., Ltd

• Think PC PROGETTI

• Topas GmbH

• Universal Punch Corp

