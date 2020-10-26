Global Telepresence Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By End-user, Type, Form-Factor, and Geography

Global Telepresence Equipment Market was valued US$ 1.93 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.75 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.53% during a forecast period.Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Form-FactorThe latest technological innovation in robotic telepresence video conferencing is a driving factor of the telepresence equipment market growth. The advantage offered by telepresence equipment is as it offers life-size video conferencing which give the feel of real person actuality.



The need for the enterprises to decrease the cost of traveling for the employees is the key factor driving the telepresence equipment market growth. Cost effective solutions for global interactions, along with the rising influence of cloud services, technological advancements, low operating expenditure, and cost investments are some of the other factors pushing the market growth. However, installation costs are high and bandwidth is a hampering the growth of the global telepresence equipment market.

Large enterprise occupies the highest market share of the telepresence equipment market followed by medium and small enterprises. Telepresence equipment is mostly used in many of the large enterprises which are in different sectors such as healthcare, education, and government. Healthcare industry occupies the majority of the market share followed government.

The Room based telepresence system is the highest market share over the forecast period owing to the augmented use of enterprises. Virtual presence of the individuals in the meeting will improve the experience so decreasing the cost of traveling.

North America telepresence equipment market is projected to have significant growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of telepresence equipment in enterprises. Telepresence video conferencing equipment boost the way of real-time interaction between the participant’s locations at different geographical locations.

Some of the key players in the global telepresence equipment market are Array telepresence, Avaya Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Polycom, Inc, Vidyo Inc, ZTE Corporation, HP Inc., Sony Corporation, HaiVision Systems, Microsoft Corporation, and Digital Video Enterprises.

Scope of the Global Telepresence Equipment Market

Global Telepresence Equipment Market by End-user

• Large Enterprise

• Medium Enterprise

• Small Enterprise

Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Type

• Multi-Codec

• Personal

• Immersive

• Room based

Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Form-Factor

• End-Points

• Infrastructure

Global Telepresence Equipment Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Telepresence Equipment Market

• Array telepresence

• Avaya Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Polycom, Inc.

• Vidyo Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• HP Inc.

• Sony Corporation.

• HaiVision Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• Digital Video Enterprises

Global Telepresence Equipment Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23573

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com