Global Telecom Power System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Power Source, Grid Type, Component and Region.

Global Telecom Power System Market size was valued at US$ 3.1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 6.80 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 10.31 % during the forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global telecom power system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global telecom power system market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Telecom power systems are used to support telecommunication services by controlling and monitoring the flow of power over telecom networks. Telecom power systems include a number of smaller units that bear many technical requirements such as converters, controllers, distributors, etc.

The rising penetration of telecom towers in rural and off-grid areas, the recent disposition of small cell power systems used for LTE are increased the demand for telecom power systems, the substantial use of mobile devices in urban areas, the rising adoption of hybrid power systems, exponential growth of mobile data traffic and telecom operators and telecom towers being largely installed even in rural and remote areas.

The key restraint which hampers the growth of the global telecom power systems market is environmental concern associated with growing carbon imprints by the power system networks. The major challenges met by the telecom power system market is the high cost associated to manage business operations and faces power shortage for telecom services. The several opportunities are creating in the global telecom power system market due to rising demand for uninterruptable telecom service and growing advancement in the telecom industry.

The grid type segment held the largest telecom market share in 2017. The grid type segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to increasing use of off-grid power system in the telecom power system. The off-grid power system is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period due to increasing of networks into remote locations by

mobile network operators and tower companies to achieve universal coverage. Now bad-grid segment is holding the major market share and off-grid is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the forecast period.

A diesel-solar segment of the power source is expected to dominate in the forecast period owing to High demand for a renewable energy source with low operating costs of the system is the major factor driving the growth of diesel-solar sub-segment. In 2017 diesel-battery sub-segment held the largest market share. Diesel-wind sub-segment is also expected to grow at a substantial share in the forecast period after the diesel-solar sub-segment. Wind energy needs large capital investment and the output is relatively lower than solar energy that is impacting the diesel-wind market share.

Also, the market for other components is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Some of these components and subsystems such as solar cells or PV cells and wind turbines would be gradually used for green telecom power solutions. Governments worldwide are diving for reducing carbon footprint in the telecom sector. The use of green telecom power solutions is leading to compact operational expenses for telecom power system providers in this market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global telecom power system market in the forecast period owing to the huge existence of the telecom power systems in the Asia Pacific. Introduction of 4G LTE connection has a wide possibility for developing countries to create their strong presence in the Asia Pacific market. Also, China dictates the Asian region, due to the high population growth rate sustained by a large number of mobile users. Europe has a striking share in the market owing to the strong existence of automobile industries. North America telecom power system market has observed a change towards hybrid power solutions that will improve the profit margin for the operators or service providers.

Scope of the Global Telecom Power System Market

Global Telecom Power System Market, by Power Source

• Diesel-Battery

• Diesel-Solar

• Diesel-Wind

• Multiple Sources

Global Telecom Power System Market, by Grid Type

• On Grid

• Off Grid

• Bad Grid

Global Telecom Power System Market, by Component

• Rectifiers

• Inverters

• Controllers

• Converters

• Heat Management Systems

• Generators

• Others

Global Telecom Power System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Telecom Power System Market

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Industrial Solutions

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Co.

• Cummins Power

• Ascot Industrial S.R.L.

• Unipower

• ZTE Corporation

• Myers Power Products Inc.

• Microtek International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• AEG Power Solutions

• Alpha Technologies

