Global Telecom Managed Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by services type , by Organization Size and by Geography

Global Telecom Managed Services Market is expected to reach 25.46 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography

Global Telecom Managed Services Market means a managed services provider (MSP) that assumes and manages the obligation that provides a particular set of services to its clients that is generally an information technology (IT)services provider either proactively or as the MSP (not the client) determines that services are required.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market is segmented by services type, by organisation size and by geography. In organisation size, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Global Telecom Managed Services Market. Managed services have become the dominant part of the business process because of its flexibility and easy use and are predicted to grow in the coming years. The requirement of managed services is also increasing, along with the increasing number of SMEs worldwide. The SMEs has the limited IT infrastructure capabilities and in-house network; so, they mostly prefer to outsource managed service from service providers. The managed mobility services, in services type segment is expected to gain the highest CAGR, in the Global Telecom Managed Services Market during the forecast period, while the managed data centre segment is estimated to gain the highest market size in 2016. Enterprise mobility is prevalent in the organization because of the increasing trend of Corporate Owned Personal Device (COPD) and BYOD over the globe. It is of importance for the enterprises to have main concentration towards the security of mobility devices and management. Thus this growth is attributed to increased efficiency. Global Telecom Managed Services Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Factors such as increasing in consumption of productivity applications, globalization of business, workforce decentralization, rebooting the use of smart phones and tablets across the organizations, Cost Reduction in Managing Enterprise Infrastructure, Improved Operational Efficiency, Reliability, and Agility in the Business Process, Better Focus on Core Business and Core Activities, Minimize the Risks Associated With Business Operations in Terms of Security are the driving force for the Global Telecom Managed Services Market growth. However concerns over revealing the confidential info to maps are the restraining factor in Global Telecom Managed Services Market growth. Highest growth region such as North America and Asia Pacific (APAC) are expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecasting period. Whereas North America is driven by its adoption in telecom sector and technological advancement is not an exception. Growth in APAC is because of establishments of new data centres in China, India, Singapore, and Australia and increasing internet and mobile services.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Telecom Managed Services Market analysis with respect to the services type, organization size and geography to assist in strategic business planning

•Global Telecom Managed Services Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Telecom Managed Services Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Telecom Managed Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Telecom Managed Services Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Telecom Managed Services Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecom Managed Services Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Telecom Managed Services Market Are:

• Tech Mahindra (Mumbai, India)

• IBM (New York, US)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

• AT&T (Texas, US)

• CenturyLink (Louisiana, US)

• Amdocs (Missouri, US)

• Comarch S.A. (Kraków, Poland)

• Ericsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

• GTT Communications, Inc. (Virginia, US)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US)

• NTT Data (Tokyo, Japan)

• Sprint.com (Kansas, US)

• Unisys (Pennsylvania, US)

• Verizon

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies

• IT Security Agencies

• Communications Service Provider

• System Integrators

• Open-Source Platform Providers

• Government Agencies

• Mobile Network Operators

• Mobile Virtual Network Operators

• Consultants

• Infrastructure Architects

• Managed Service Providers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The Scope of the Global Telecom Managed Services Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Telecom Managed Services Market based on services, organization size and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Telecom Managed Services Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Services type

• Managed Network Services

• Managed Security Service

• Managed Data Centre

• Managed Data and Information Services

• Managed Mobility Services

• Managed Communications Services

Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Telecom Managed Services Market, By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

