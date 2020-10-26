Global Synthetic Monitoring Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Services, Monitoring Type, Deployment, Application, Vertical, Region.

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market was valued US$ 1,576.49 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,644.23 Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 19.7 % during forecast period.

Increasing adoption of application performance monitoring is immensely rising the demand for synthetic control and real user monitoring. Most of the end-users sometimes take both synthetic and real user monitoring as near about the same, but both provides a more extensive range of features and applications. Improper alerts and false positives are the factors which are limiting the synthetic monitoring market growth over forecast years. Lack of expertise and skill set, monitoring on emulators and lack of real time application, proactive and visibility are key challenges tackled by the players operating in the synthetic monitoring market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.On the basis of deployment, market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment. Among these, cloud is frequently used in the deployment. About 92% of the enterprises across the globe have already moved their businesses to the cloud and rest are planning for the same. Concerning to security, on-premise deployment is considered suitable, and regarding pricing, cloud model is suitable.

Currently, North America is leading the market for synthetic monitoring because of broad adoption of application performance management across different verticals. Likewise, region is holding more than 60% of the top prominent players providing services in synthetic monitoring market. North America is closely followed by Europe region. Europe and North America are technologically advanced regions, and factor affecting the growth of this market is the increasing analytic applications in industries like supply chain and logistics, automotive, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and most of the current manufacturing. Also, European Union allowing all countries that exist in Europe to trade on open and accepted standards and regulations helping the enterprises with ease of business operation.

Prominent players continuously keep innovating and investing in research and development with the purpose to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been current mergers and acquisitions in the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to the customs.

The report for synthetic monitoring market contains detailed vendor level analysis for market share in 2017 for Global market. Also impact and development analysis of key sellers is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis that measures the vendors strengths and opportunities in contradiction of present market challenges, measure providers capability to recognize or satisfy present market needs, map providers market insights to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also dealing with technology and market time line to analyze and do more effective investments.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Synthetic Monitoring market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Synthetic Monitoring market.

Scope of Global Synthetic Monitoring Market:

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market by Services:

• Managed Services

• Consulting Services

• Implementation Services

• Training and Support Services

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type:

• Web Application Monitoring

• Mobile Application Monitoring

• API Monitoring

• Software as a Service (SaaS) Application Monitoring

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market, by Deployment:

• On-Premise

• On-Cloud

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market, by Application:

• Competitive Benchmarking

• Service-Level Agreements Monitoring (SLA Monitoring) Application Testing

• Content Delivery Network Testing (CDN Testing)

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Automotive

• Others

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Include:

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• New Relic Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• AppDynamics

• IBM Corporation

• BMC Software

• Splunk Inc

• Riverbed technology

• Dell technologies Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Dynatrace LLC

• Apica

• SCIVISUM LIMITED

• Catchpoint Systems, Inc

• bitbar

• RIGOR

• Salesforce

