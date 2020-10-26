Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Type, Hardware, Service, End-user and by Geography

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 10.25 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. SCADA stands for supervisory control and data acquisition. The main purpose of SCADA system is to monitor and control a plant or equipment in industries such as telecommunications, water and waste control, energy, oil and gas refining and transportation. SCADA is basically a computer system for gathering and analyzing real time data.

Certain important functions of SCADA include data acquisition, networked data communication, data presentation and control. Based on type, this market has been segmented into hardware, software and services where software segment will hold the largest market share. Hardware segment is further categorized as RTU, PLC, communication device and other. For Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, service segment is categorized as consulting, integration & implementation and repair & maintenance. Moreover, end user market is segmented as public, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & utility, transportation and telecom. Increasing infrastructure development in terms of smart cities and transportation will act as some major drivers for this market. However, high investment for setting up of SCADA system is expected to restrain the market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is one of the largest market share holding region for 2016 with factors like increasing investment in power transmission and distribution sector across countries like china, India, and Japan further boosting overall growth.

Key Highlights:

• Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market.

• Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market globally.

Key players operating in the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market are :

• IBM Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric

• Cisco Systems, Inc

• Alstom

• ABB Ltd.

Key Target Audience

• Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Investors

• Automation consultants and Automation system integrators

• Application providers

• SCADA component suppliers

• Security Service Vendors

• Technology investors, Research and Consulting Firms

• System Integrators and Value-added Resellers

• SCADA distributors and providers

• SCADA software package vendors

• Investors and Venture Capitalist

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The Scope of the report:

This research report segments the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market based on type, hardware, services, end user and geography.

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Hardware

• RTU

• PLC

• Communication Devices

• Other

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Services

• Consulting Service

• Implementation & Integration

• Repair & Maintenance

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By End Users

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Utility

• Transportation

• Telecom

• Public

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

