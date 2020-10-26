Global Supercapacitor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Material Type, End User, Region,

Global Supercapacitor Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7 % during forecast period.

Global supercapacitors market is driven by factors like increasing applications of regenerative braking systems used in elevator and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), growing demand for supercapacitors in energy harvesting applications, and use of supercapacitor in trains & aircrafts. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the usage of supercapacitors and lower price of alternatives like conventional batteries are limiting the growth of market. Various R&D programs are executed to expand the manufacturing technology and materials for overall cost reduction.

Based on type, growth of double layered supercapacitors is expected to be high because of the substantial cost effectiveness provided by double layered supercapacitor. Major adoption of double layered capacitors in major industries containing consumer electronics and automotive are enhancing the growth of double layered capacitors. Also, leading players are focusing on introducing superior EDLC (electric double layer capacitor) solutions. In 2018, Panasonic Corporation launched LF series of electric double layer capacitors with a major focus on lifetime hours and low confliction. On the other hand, owing to significant temperature range, power, and energy capacity delivered by hybrid capacitors, it is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR value during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share of supercapacitors market during the forecast period. Growth is mainly because of the growing supercapacitors marketplace with the occurrence of well-established players across the region. Also, Asia Pacific is home to numerous well-established players from supercapacitors domain. North America was holding the largest share in supercapacitor market in 2016. Supercapacitor market in North America is a mature market owing to its higher perception level. Europe is holding the second largest share in global supercapacitor market. Initiatives taken by European Commission in 2014 to accomplish CO2 emission target of 95g/km by 2020 is responsible for the vigorous growth of supercapacitor market in Europe.

Maxwell Technologies signed an agreement with CRRC-SRI In 2017, for restricting its ultracapacitor manufacturing in China, for energy bus market. This partnership allowed company to participate more effectively in the Chinese bus market. In 2017, KEMET Corporation acquired NEC TOKIN Corporation, to add two supplementary manufacturing sites in Thailand and Japan, and a production center in Japan. Moreover, company added an additional product in its product portfolio, electric double layer capacitors (supercapacitors).

This report consist of a detailed analysis of working principle of both capacitors, supercapacitors, and lithium-ion capacitors, with an description of the distinctions and modifications in those three energy storage technologies. The potential of graphene and carbon nanotubes (CNT) in supercapacitors is estimated, together with examples from industry where those two carbon-based materials are being used. The electrolyte market that is exposed to regulation and disruption is also analyzed, with a breakdown of electrolyte choice by supercapacitor manufacturer.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Supercapacitor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Supercapacitor market.

Scope of Global Supercapacitor Market:

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Type:

• Double layer capacitors

• Pseudo capacitors

• Hybrid capacitors

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Material:

• Electrolyte

• Electrodes

• Separators

Global Supercapacitor Market, by End User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Energy

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

Global Supercapacitor Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating Market Includes:

• Maxwell Technologies

• Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Ioxus Inc.

• LS Mtron

• Nesscap Co., Ltd

• NEC TOKIN Corporation

• Elna Co. Ltd

• Seiko Instruments Inc.

• KORCHIP Corporation.

• Skeleton Technologies

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• AVX Corporation

• Blue Solutions

• Cap-XX.

• Nanoramic Laboratories

• VINATechCo.,Ltd.

• Tecate Group

• KEMET Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Yunasko

