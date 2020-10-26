Global Student Information System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Component, Service, Deployment Type, User Type, and Region.

Global Student Information System Market was valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.59 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.94% during forecast period.



The global student information system market is driven by various factors, like the rising focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and customer fulfillment, widespread government creativities, and technological advancements. However, lack of awareness among the educational organizations is limiting the growth of market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of user type segment, Higher education student information system was the most dominant segment in 2016 and is projected to remain so over the forecast period. Growth in the number of universities, acquiring educational hardware like projectors, tablets, interactive whiteboards, swapping to digitized content, implementing social learning and gamification is driving the student information system globally. Political developments and regional education which impacts the enrollment of students is projected to validate the disposition of student information system over the forecast period.

On the basis of Component segment, Educational institutions are looking for a solution that can easily align with their internal processes and improve its efficiency. With the increased focus on operational efficiency of educational institutions, the demand for the global student information system is increasing across the globe. Organizations leverage student information system to improve the quality of education while keeping the expenses minimum.

Geographically, North America is projected to hold the largest market size and dominate the global student information system market from 2018 to 2026. North America has the highest rate of implementation of technologies, like cloud, IoT, mobility, big data, analytics, and digital transformation. The presence of a large number of global student information system solution vendors, continuous advancements in technology, and availability of proficient technical expertise are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the student information system market in North America. APAC is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the student information system vendors, as the education institutions in APAC have started implementation the digital solutions to improve the operational efficiency. However, lack of expertise and infrastructure among the end users in various regions could affect the growth of the student information system market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the student information system market is lack of trained users. Radical changes in the implementation of education technology solutions have meaningfully eased the delivery of educational services. The implementation of virtual classrooms and implementation of digital technology have boosted education delivery services, particularly in advanced countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Student Information System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Student Information System Market.

Scope of Global Student Information System Market:

Global Student Information System Market by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Global Student Information System Market by Service:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Student Information System Market by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Student Information System Market by User Type:

• K-12

• Higher Education

Global Student Information System Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• SAP

• Oracle Corporation

• Ellucian

• Workday

• Jenzabar

• Unit4

• Skyward

• Arth Infosoft

• Tribal Group

• Campus Management

• PowerSchool

• Foradian Technologies

• Illuminate Education

• ComSpec International

• Focus School Software

