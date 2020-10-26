Global Stroke Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application, and Region.

The Stroke Management market size is expected to grow from US$ XXBn in 2018 to USD XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



Stroke occurs due to interruptions in the blood supply to brain, either due to the rupture or blockage of blood vessels, leading to the death of brain cells.

Stroke Management marketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol levels and obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, sickle cell disease, smoking, alcoholic and excessive drug consumption are some of the major factors that can increase the chances of strokes. Blood pressure is one of the major causes where number of strokes that results in several death across the world. Also, heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and enlarged heart chambers increase the risk of strokes.

Factors such as technological advancement, growing aging population, and people suffering from diabetes are favoring the stroke market. On the other hand, increasing health expenditure, hypertension and also increasing tobacco users are also fuelling the market. However factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high cost of treatments are hampering the market growth. Unhealthy lifestyle is another significant factor driving demand for stroke diagnostic products.

Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury, and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyper acute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.

Ischemic stroke segment is expected to witness around XX% CAGR during the forecast timeframe owing to rising incidence of ischemic stroke in developed as well as developing countries.

The market dominance of the North America is attributed to high percentage of patients suffering from strokes, in admiration with the technical advancement in the treatment procedure acute ischemic stroke in the region. It is then followed by Europe; the large population of baby boomers in Europe is one of the factors for a high market share in acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Country wise, the U.S., Canada are two of the major markets in North America. Germany, Italy, the U.K, and France are some of the dominant market in Europe, Japan, China and India are the major market of Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Stroke Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Stroke Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Stroke Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Stroke Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Stroke Management Market by type

• Diagnostics

o Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan),

o Echocardiography Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

o Carotid Ultrasound,

o Cerebral Angiography,

o Electrocardiography

• Therapeutics

o Tissue Plasminogen Activator,

o Anticoagulant,

o Antiplatelet,

o Antihypertensive. .

Global Stroke Management Market by Application

• Ischemic Stroke

• Haemorrhagic Stroke

Global Stroke Management Market BY Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating global stroke management market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Covidien PLC

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Johnson and Johnson

• Penumbra, Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Glaxosmithkline Plc

• Medtronic Plc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

