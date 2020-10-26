Global Sports Drink Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) By Type, By Packaging and Region

Global Sports Drink Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 9.24 Bn.

Sports drinks have become increasingly important segment in world-wide drinks market. Science has played an increasingly important part in understanding the physiological effects of exercise, and in promoting the essential role diet in the achievement of that success. Sports drink has a profound effect upon sports performance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Taxonomy:

Global Sports Drink Market

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global Sports drink market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. The market is segmented into Types, By Packaging, and Region. Isotonic held the largest market share of XX.1% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.6% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027.

Isotonic type soft drinks are dominating the type segment as isotonic drinks contains similar concentrations of salt and sugar as in the human body. Quickly replaces fluids lost through sweating and supplies a boost of carbohydrate. The preferred choice for most athletes, including middle and long-distance running or those involved in team sports. Hypertonic drinks contain a higher concentration of salt and sugar than the human body. Normally consumed post-workout to supplement daily carbohydrate intake and top-up muscle glycogen stores. However these products are often full of sugar and sodium that can cling to the teeth and eat away at the protective enamel. Sports drinks is only for for people who have extremely active lifestyles. Athletes, like runners, tennis players and people who regularly participate in strenuous activities

Global Sports Drink Market: Segmentation Analysis

Global Sports drink market is segmented by type, packaging and region. By type the first isotonic beverages were liquids and this remain the dominant form. It contains the electrolytes and 6-8% carbohydrate which quickly replaces fluids lost by sweating and supplies a boost of carbohydrate packed in glass and polythene terephthalate, bottles, cans and recently in pouch packs. By distribution channels online, hyper and super markets and retail formats. Supermarkets provides all newly launched sports drinks at a reasonable price with attractive offers. Retail outlets are also an emerging segment for this market.

Global Sports Drink Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically North America is dominating this segments due to popularity of fitness and athleticism in this country. And continued changing lifestyle also a driving factor for this market. However Canopy growth bought a majority stake in Bio Steel Sports Nutrition, a major sports-beverage company that has partnered with numerous sports teams across North America. In APAC the growth is much slower than the North America. As many key players are in the market. Europe is getting slow momentum in the soft drink market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sports Drinks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Drink Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Sports Drink Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sports Drink Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Sports Drink Market:

Global Sports Drink Market, By Type

• Isotonic

• Hypertonic

• Hypotonic

Global Sports Drink Market, By Packaging

• Pet Bottles

• Cans

• Pouches

Global Sports Drink Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Asia

Global Sports Drink Market, Key Players

• Red Bull GmbH (CN)

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)

• PepsiCo (US)

• Monster Energy (US)

• Rockstar (US)

• Lucozade (JP)

• Coco Cola (US)

• Amway (US)

• Arizona Beverages

