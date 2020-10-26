Global Spinal Needles Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Spinal Needles Market was valued US$ 210.30 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 380.50 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.69 % during a forecast period.

The report study has the analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The Spinal needles are used for diagnostic or therapeutic applications specially for testing or drug administration. These needles are inserted into the spinal canal to collect cerebrospinal fluid. The Spinal needles play an important role in the administration of anesthesia.

Global Spinal Needles Market, Dynamics:

The government and private sector are taking initiatives to limit the growth of healthcare costs, coverage and payment policies, and comparative effectiveness reviews of therapies, technology assessments and healthcare delivery structure reforms that are expected to drive the global spinal needles market growth. In addition, Technological advancements along with scientific discoveries are accelerating the pace of change in medical technology. Also, the number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, rise in awareness about spinal diseases, high healthcare expenditure of people and government support for R&D activities are expected to boost the global spinal needles market growth.

On the other hand, the political, economic and regulatory influences across the globe can substantially affect the results of operations. The regulatory environment of medical product is becoming complex and vigorous. Also, economic conditions result in a challenging market.

Regulatory Approval:

The manufacturers of the medical devices must follow the regulation, which are regulated by numerous regulatory bodies like the FDA and comparable international regulatory agencies. The agencies require manufacturers of medical devices to obey with applicable laws and regulations governing development, testing, manufacturing, labeling, marketing and distribution. The Medical devices are generally subject to varying levels of regulatory control, which is based on risk level of the device. The FDA and other global regulatory agencies and competent authorities are actively monitoring compliance to local laws and regulations through review and inspection of design and manufacturing practices, record-keeping, reporting of adverse events, labeling and promotional practices.

Global Spinal Needles Market, Segment Analysis:

By type, the global spinal needles market is segmented into atraumatic needles, directional spinal needles, and pencil-point needles, which are used for different spinal surgeries. Among these, the Pencil-point needles are currently widely used in the healthcare sector. Advancements in spinal needles and clinical studies in spinal surgeries are expected to increase the demand for the spine needles product. The pencil point spinal needle has benefits over the other spinal needle. It is safer for the patient and user. It has a lateral hole through which the anesthetic is delivered into the spinal space. The needle is mostly preferred by beginners or inexperienced doctors.

Global Spinal Needles Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to contribute XX% share in the global spinal needles market. The market is expected to have an exponential growth rate during the forecast period because of the presence of the number of patients with spinal diseases and government initiatives for healthcare reforms. Also, increase in the use of spinal needles healthcare physicians, cases of spinal injuries and high investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the regional market growth. The approvals on surgical procedures by surgeons are expected to offer opportunities for key players operating in the spinal needles market in North America.

Global Spinal Needles Market, Competitive Analysis:

In the healthcare sector, many emerging companies are investing in the field of molecular diagnostics, safety-engineered devices and in the life sciences. On the other hand, established companies have expanding their business activities into the medical technology area. Other firms are also engaging in the distribution of medical technology products. The acquisitions and collaborations by and among companies are seeking competitive benefits and also affect the competitive environment in the global spinal needles market. The low-cost manufacturers have created increased pricing pressures.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spinal Needles Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spinal Needles Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Spinal Needles Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spinal Needles Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spinal Needles Market

Global Spinal Needles Market, By Type

• Atraumatic Needles

• Directional Spinal Needles

• Pencil-Point Needles

Global Spinal Needles Market, By Application

• Therapeutic

• Diagnostic

Global Spinal Needles Market, By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Laboratories

• Others

Global Spinal Needles Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Spinal Needles Market

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Medtronic Plc.

• Search Results

• Micsafe Medical Group

• Exelint International, Co

• Smiths Medical

• Myco Medical

• Cook Medical

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Stryker Corporation

• Argon Medical

• HEKA Healthcare

• Vogt Medical

• Epimed

• Micsafe Medical

• Sarstedt

• AdvaCare Pharma

