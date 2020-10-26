Global Sparkling Wine Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Sweetness Level, Body Type, and Region

Global Sparkling Wine Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on body type, the light segment is expected to drive the global sparkling wine market growth during the forecast period. On the basis of the distribution channel, e-commerce segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global sparkling wine market as the increased popularity of e-commerce websites among consumers globally. In addition, the growing penetration of internet and smartphone among consumers is expected to boost the demand for sparkling wine globally.

The increase in awareness regarding wine is expected to shift consumers toward more expensive wine brands across the globe. Key players of sparkling wine have started acquiring vineyards to strengthen their premiumization strategy. The global sparkling wine market is witnessing vibrant growth as increased demand for premium wines across the globe. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income coupled with aspirational mindsets of middle-class consumers are driving demand for the premium sparkling wine.

Changing consumers lifestyles and increase in the influence of social media and the Internet, which are driving demand for the sparkling wine across the globe. Growing usage of e-commerce websites among consumers across the globe is one of the key trends in the global sparkling wine market. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials due to climatic conditions, which is estimated to hamper the global sparkling wine market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global sparkling wine market during the forecast period as increased disposable income and the rising number of people preferring less alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that are boosting adoption of sparkling wine. Moreover, the trend of gifting the sparkling wine for any occasion in the region is surging the growth of global sparkling wine market.

Europe is expected to generate highest CAGR in the global sparkling wine market in the forecast period as sparkling wine is a socially acknowledged as a part of their regular life in their celebrations and parties in this region. In addition, the increased influence of peer thinking among youth in this region is also expected to drive the growth of the global sparkling wine market in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Sparkling Wine Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Sparkling Wine Market.

Scope of the Report Sparkling Wine Market

Global Sparkling Wine Market, by Product Type

• Prosecco

• Cava

• Champagne

• Others

Global Sparkling Wine Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/ Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Sparkling Wine Market, by Sweetness Level

• Extra-Brut

• Brut

• Extra Dry

• Demi-sec

Global Sparkling Wine Market, by Body Type

• Light

• Medium

• Full

Global Sparkling Wine Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Sparkling Wine Market

• Constellation Brands

• E. & J. Gallo Winery

• Freixenet

• LVMH

• Treasury Wine Estates

• ILLINOIS SPARKLING CO.

• Moët Hennessy USA

• The Sparkling Wine Co.

• LANSON-BCC

• Pernod Ricard.

• The Wine Group

• F. Korbel & Bros.

• Raventós Codorníu

• Nyetimber

