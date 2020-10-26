Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Source, Application and Geography

Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market driven by the factors like increasing demand for organic & natural ingredients coupled with shifting consumer focus toward functional foods.

The report is estimated the market size for global soluble dietary fibers market, which was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.17% during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Soluble fiber is soft and sticky, which absorbs water to form a gel-like substance inside the gastrointestinal system. Beans, peas, oats, barley, fruits, and avocados are the top sources. Soluble fiber benefits soften stool, which can slide through the GI tract more easily.

Shifting consumer preferences toward the sugar substitutes to protect themselves from blood pressure, overweightness, and other health illnesses will expected to increase demand for soluble dietary fibers during the forecast period. Additionally, rising applications of the product in the food and beverage sector coupled with positive functional properties of the product is expected to drive the global soluble dietary fibers market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global soluble dietary fibers market size.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global soluble dietary fibers market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Fruits & vegetables are expected to dominate the global soluble dietary fibers market. Soluble dietary fiber like inulin and fruct ooligo saccharide (FOS) are most widely used in some vegetables, which helps to maintaining the function of the intestines. Fruits like apples and pears have an extent high content of the soluble dietary fiber, pectin. Fruits & vegetables are offering various health benefits of soluble dietary fiber, which are expected to drive the demand for fruits & vegetables.

The global soluble dietary fibers market report represents data points for several countries across multiple regions, namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. By regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to share significant share in the global soluble dietary fibers market. The growth in the market can be attributed to the factors such as growing food sector, and low production costs. The food & beverage market in the Asia-Pacific region is presently undergoing an intense transformation in comeback to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector.

Increasing awareness among the consumer for healthy lifestyle through numerous government educational campaigns are expected to attract consumer to get enthused towards healthy eating habit. These are the factors, which are expected to boom the soluble dietary fibers market in this region.

Data collection and base year analysis of the global soluble dietary fibers market is done using data collection modules. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and comprehensible models. The market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market, which are covered in the report. To know more information about the report please drop down the enquiry to Maximize Market Research Private Limited

The Scope of the Report for Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market

Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Type

• Inulin

• Polydextrose

• Pectin

• Beta-glucan

• Others

Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Source

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals & grains

• Nuts & seeds

Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Application

• Functional foods & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Soluble Dietary Fibers Market

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

• Sudzucker AG Company

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Frutarom Industries Ltd

• Royal Cosun U.A.

• Nexira

• Kerry Group PLC

• Tereos

• SunOpta Inc

• Jiangsu Huachang (Group) Co. Ltd

• Roquette

• Lonza Group

• FutureCeuticals

• Grain Millers Inc.

• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

• KFSU LTD

• Sudzucker

• BarnDad Innovative Nutrition

• Unipektin Ingredients

