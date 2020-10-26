Global Solar Cable Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Material, by Cable Type, by Application, by Region

Global Solar Cable Market was sized US$ 0.65 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

A solar cable is an interconnection cable, which is utilized in photovoltaic power generation industry for interconnecting solar panels and other electrical components. Easy installation, UV resistance, lifetime reliability, outdoor durability, flexibility are some of the properties, which make solar cables ideal for industrial application. These cables are flame retardant and fully recyclable in accordance with environmental regulations.

Global Solar Cable market is segmented by material, by cable type, by application and by region. In terms of material, Solar Cable market is segmented into Copper and Aluminum Alloy. Solid and stranded are the cable type segment of the Solar Cable market. Residential, Commercial and Industrial is an application segment of Solar Cable market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Currently, copper-based cables provides for the maximum demand, which is a reflection of its several advantages over aluminum alloys such as flexibility, low resistivity, stability, strength, and better corrosion resistance.

In terms of Cable type in 2018, the stranded cables segment held greater market share in terms of demand, as they are highly effective as far as electricity flow is concerned. In terms of the region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. This regional market is anticipated to remain on the top position throughout the forecast period, North America is also anticipated to witness a considerable rise over the next few years

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Solar Cable Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Cable Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Solar Cable Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Solar Cable Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Cable Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Solar Cable Market:

Global Solar Cable Market, by Material

• Copper

• Aluminium Alloy

Global Solar Cable Market, by Cable Type

• Solid

• Stranded

Global Solar Cable Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Solar Cable Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Solar Cable Market Report:

• General Cable Corporation

• Atkore International Group Inc.

• Huber Suhner AG

• Lumberg Connect GmbH

• ReneSola Ltd

• Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

• Prysmian Group

• Allied Wire & Cable

• Taiyo Cable Tech Co. Ltd.

• Lapp Group, Eldra B.V

• KBE Elektrotechnik GmbH

• Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co., Ltd

• Phoenix Contact GmbH Co. KG

• Havells

