Global Software Defined Security Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Type, Component, Enterprises, Application and Region.



Market Scenario

Global Software Defined Security Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 12.3 Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Software Defined Security provides a centralized and flexible security solution by abstracting the security mechanisms from the hardware layer to a software layer. It is a strategy focused and administered security where the majority of the security controls like network segmentation, access controls and interruption recognition are computerized and checked over programming.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for software defined security (SDS) with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The rapid adoption of new technology in the top economies and developing focus on security are pushing the market forward. Presence of large cloud service providers in the major countries, such as Microsoft and Amazon, is playing a significant role in the growth of the cloud security market globally. The U.S federal and local government agencies rank last in cyber-security compared to 17 major private industries, with transportation, retail, and healthcare.

However, because of the lack of industry regulations, various companies are avoiding the use of software defined security which is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Also, the lack of technical expertise is expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

Ongoing Trend:

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the software defined security market over 2020-2027. Demand for the quick response and better security and upsurge use of cloud services are major trends in the market for software defined security. Organizations are anxious about the security of the automated and virtualized infrastructure before implementing SDS.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the cloud deployment segment was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Cloud service providers an extensive range of organizations using these solutions across the globe. Digitalization will add to cloud delivery pressures and force information technology into more software and services and away from hardware-defined tradeoffs. This, coupled with buyer consolidation and commoditization, will make IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service) and managed service providers powered by software defined capabilities much more powerful than conventional hardware retailers.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the software defined security market, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. The U.S is one of the largest consumers of cloud software defined security in the world. This could be attributed to the presence of large players, growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the rising number of hosted servers in the country. Many cloud security providing companies are headquartered in the U.S, and the country is home to approximately 63% of the world’s privately-owned cyber security enterprises. Most of the enterprises pilot their new services in the country before launching and them worldwide.

Key Development:

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global Software Defined Security market. In April 2019, Google and Intel cloud announced a strategic partnership to develop Anthos reference design to simplify deployment through on-premises data centers and clouds.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Software Defined Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Software Defined Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Software Defined Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software Defined Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Software Defined Security Market

Global Software Defined Security Market, By Type

• On-Premise

• Cloud Deployment

Global Software Defined Security Market, By Components

• Solutions

• Services

Global Software Defined Security Market, By Enterprises

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise

Global Software Defined Security Market, By Application

• Network Monitoring

• Intrusion Detection

• Firewall Control

• Content Filtering & Malware Control

• Others

Global Software Defined Security Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Software Defined Security Market

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Certes Networks Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• VMware Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Cloudpassage, Inc.

• Hillstone Networks Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Ericsson Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Dell Inc.

• Catbird Networks, Inc.

• Versa Networks, Inc.

