Global Software Defined Perimeter Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Component, Connectivity, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Region.

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ 16.1 Bn.Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Region

Market Definition:

The software defined perimeter (SDP) is a new approach to security by tried and true protocols that mitigate network-based attacks by making dynamically provisioned perimeters anywhere in the globe, including clouds, data centers, and demilitarized zones (DMZs).The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report analyzes various factors, which have been driving and inhibiting the global software-defined perimeter market. Also, the report analyzes the impact of each driver and restraint on the market growth, which forms the base for the market forecast. The report also showcases the opportunities available in the software-defined perimeter market, which may act as future drivers for the market. The implementation of the (BYOD) i.e. Brings-Your-Own-Device system, as well as the (IoT) i.e. Internet of Things, has led to a growth in cloud-based applications. This has thus increased the necessity for more stringent rules and regulations when it comes to cyber security. These factors are fueling the market for SDP. Factors like the weak industry standards, the lack of knowledge about the protection of data in the virtual department besides the overall lack in quality of the standards of cyber security have restrained the growth of the software-defined parameter market.

The use of software-defined perimeter with block-chain for improving automotive cyber security is one of the critical developing SDP market trends. Autonomous vehicles are dependent on connected software for operation, making them weaker to cyber-attacks. Block-chain technology will aid in securing the messages that carry the status of sensors and private encryption keys, while SDP will provide secure internet and in-vehicle links.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the software-defined perimeter market such as component, connectivity, deployment model, and organization size. By connectivity, endpoint segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. Because it provides proof of device authenticity by integrating the device and user authentication and mitigates the credential theft, basic force password guessing, and other threats. In the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market, the endpoint is authorized by the controller and then a connection is allowable to the desired server.

Regional Analysis:

North America Software Defined Perimeter Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. This is owing to the existence of government regulations and strict IT security compliance. Governments in America region are taking initiatives to build a secure IT environment and protect sensitive data. Moreover, the region is highly regulated in terms of compliance management. As data centers become progressively software-driven, businesses need flexible & agile security solutions.

SDP provides a solution for the open enterprise:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the software defined perimeter market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the software defined perimeter market.

Such as, in Jan 2019, Check Point acquired ForceNock, an Application Program Interface (API) and Web Application Protection start-up, to integrate ForceNock’s technology into its Immensity total protection architecture.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Software Defined Perimeter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market make the report investor’s guide.



Scope of the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Access Control

o Risk Analytics and Visualization

o Security Compliance and Policy Management

o Performance Management and Reporting

o Others (Control Automation and Orchestration, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS))

• Services

o Consulting and Implementation

o Training, Support, and Maintenance

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Connectivity

• Controller

• Gateway

• End Point

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Global Software Defined Perimeter Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Software Defined Perimeter Market

• Check Point

• Cisco

• Palo Alto Networks

• Intel

• Fortinet

• Akamai

• Okta

• Symantec

• Proofpoint

• Verizon

• Cato Networks

• APPGate

• Safe-T

• Perimeter 81

• Illumio

• CloudPassage

• DH2i

• Certes Networks

• Pulse Secure

• TrusteDPAssage

• Right-To-Win

