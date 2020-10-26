Global Social Media Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Solution, Security Type, Service, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global social media security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global social media security market.

Increasing penetration of internet and adoption of social media platforms by several enterprises across all major industry verticals are anticipated to the primary drivers for the global social media security market. Additionally, high demand for the adoption of social media security solutions is expected because of growing cyber-crimes/attacks/threats across the world. However, lack of awareness in many developing and under-developed countries about the implementation and advantages associated with social media security solutions is projected to be one of the major factors restraining the growth of the global social media security market, in terms of revenue.

In this report includes the major opportunity of the market is, voluminous data generation over social media platforms. Failure to understand the exact requirements of organizations and risks associated with social engineering are the key challenges faced by the global social media security market.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is expected to show a higher growth rate, as small and medium-sized enterprises are more vulnerable to internal and external data breaches, and the impact of the breach through social media, for instance the compromisation of the critical information, which would lead to defamation of organizations resulting in huge losses for organizations.

Manufacturing segment is the fastest-growing vertical in the global social media security market, as there is extensive use of social media platforms by manufacturing industries for promotion, customer experience management, and marketing purposes, therefore there is a need to safeguard these platforms against attacks.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest market size, in 2018, which would be overtaken by the Asia Pacific in 2026. The growing need for organizations to protect their confidential data on social media platforms and monitor their employee’s social media activity related to organizations are anticipated to drive the social media security market. Additionally, rapid penetration of enterprise social media in the main countries for business purposes, along with the regulatory reforms is likely to drive the social media security market in the Asia Pacific.

The report also studies several growth strategies, for instance mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by main key players to expand their presence in the global social media security market.

Key players are offering intelligent security solutions to take customers & partners to the next level of security and risk management. Such as, Vidsys and Micro Focus showcased Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) joint solution at ISC West 2018. Likewise, in March 2015, CA Technologies and Tech Mahindra entered into an agreement to offer and deploy end-to-end-secured IoT solutions for enterprises globally.

The scope of Global Social Media Security Market

Global Social Media Security Market, By Solution

• Monitoring

• Threat Intelligence

• Risk Management

Global Social Media Security Market, By Security Type

• Web Security

• Application Security

• Endpoint Security

• Network Security

• Cloud Security

Global Social Media Security Market, By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Social Media Security Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Social Media Security Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Social Media Security Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Social Media Security Market

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• Micro Focus

• CA Technologies (Veracode)

• ZeroFox

• RiskIQ

• SolarWinds

• Digital Shadows

• Proofpoint

• LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

• KnowBe4

• Hootsuite

• Centrify

• Socialhub

• Brandle

• DigitalStakeout

• Bowline Security

• Social Sentinel

• SecureMySocial

• Hueya

• CSC

• CoNetrix

• Crisp Thinking

• CrowdControlHQ

Global Social Media Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27248

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com