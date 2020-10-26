Global Smart Home Security Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027), By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Smart Home Security Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing adoption of smart home security because of rising criminal activities particularly property crime coupled with increased safety and security concerns among consumers, availability of do-it-yourself (DIY) home security solutions with ease of installation and usage, etc. are expected drive the sales of smart home security in forecast period. On the other hand, cost-increasing factors such as relying on electricians or other service providers are likely to restrain the growth of the smart home security market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The smart home security market is expected to rise at progressive CAGR thanks to evolving consumer safety and security preferences, increase in the penetration of connected homes, rising high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe.

According to type, the safety & security system segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The segment has been sub-classified into video surveillance and access control. The video surveillance sub-segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe held the largest share in the global market for smart home security in 2018. The market in the region is predicted to grow at a notable CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period. Rising implementation of security devices in luxury villas, luxury apartments, mid-range homes, and mid-range apartments is expected to drive the smart home security market in the Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, in terms of revenue, China held a major share in the Asia Pacific smart home security market, followed by Japan. However, in terms of revenue generation, the market in India is estimated to grow at CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, growth of the middle-income population, and an increase in disposable income in the country are probable to create lucrative opportunities for the smart home security market in India throughout the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global smart home security market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global smart home security market.

Scope of Global Smart Home Security Market

Global Smart Home Security Market, By Type

• Alarm System

• Safety & Security System

o Video Surveillance

o Access Control

Global Smart Home Security Market, By Application

• Big Villa

• Apartment

Global Smart Home Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Smart Home Security Market

• ADT

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• Johnson Controls

• Honeywell

• Ingersoll Rand

• Robert Bosch

• Legrand

• LiveWatch Security

