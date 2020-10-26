Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market : Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2027), by Solution, by Enterprise size, by Industry, by Region.

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market is valued at USD 13.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 32.10 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 11.7% during forecast period.

Smart & mobile supply chain solutions are integrated software applications that provide complete business visibility, optimization of inventories, and synchronization of supply with demand & manufacturing. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions integrate functions such as source, procure, make, store, transport, and sell by completely managing information, material, and financial flows.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Drivers:

• High demands from third-party logistics service providers.

• The growing demand for industrial automation and efficient supply chain solutions further boost the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

• Growing requirement for industrial automation is a major factor that is likely to drive the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market.

• Rapid increase in e-commerce activities is also expected to offer noticeable opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

• Increasing requirement for storage coupled with the need to minimize order backlog and miss-ships is driving the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market

• Need to deliver goods rapidly to gain competitive advantage have boosted the demand for smart & mobile supply chain solutions

• Rising awareness regarding the vast benefits of advanced supply chain solution in effectively dealing with risks associated with supply chains, such as asset tracking, dynamic inventories, and supply against demand forecast.

• Competitive economic conditions are compelling industries to increase production in a cost-effective manner. This, in turn, is leading to a rise in the demand for smart & mobile supply chain solutions aimed at optimizing processes and supply chain.

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market restrains:

Lack of infrastructure and system scalability are major factors that are likely to restrain the market.

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Regional Analysis

North America, is expected to lead the Smart and Supply Chain Solutions Market, in terms of revenue and market volume. Owing to rapid digitization in the field, presence of well-established economies in this region, and presence of major players.

However, Europe is also expected to hold noteworthy share of the global market during the forecast period 2029-2026. Attributed to, rising awareness about the advantages of smart solutions. Advanced technologies coupled with remarkable cost reduction is a major factor driving the smart & mobile supply chain management solutions market in Europe. Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, China, and India are also fueling the demand for the smart & mobile supply chain solutions. Moreover, a rise in the demand for sourcing and procurement services for supply chain management is also boosting the market across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market.

Scope of Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation by Solution

• Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

• Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

• Sourcing and Procurement

• Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

• Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation by Industry

• Third Party Logistics (3PL)

• Commercial

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Major Key Players

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Manhattan Associates, Inc.

• Epicor Software Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

• Infor Global Solutions, Inc.

• GT Nexus Inc.

• Kewill Systems Plc.

• Salesforce

