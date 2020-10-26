Global Smart Airport Market : Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends (2017-2018) _ by Technology, Airside, Terminal Side, Landside, Application and by Geography



Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends

Global Smart Airport Market Trends is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, owing to the upcoming greenfield projects and advancements of existing airports in this region.

Global Smart Airport Market is expected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2024 from USD 11.25 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Global Smart Airport Market Trends – Market Size

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Technology

• Communication Systems

• Endpoint Devices

• Security Systems

• Air/Ground Traffic Control

• Passenger, Cargo, & Baggage Handlings Control

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Airside:

• Aircraft Parking

• Air Traffic Management

• Aircraft Maintenance

• Resource Management

• Others

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Terminal Side:

• Check-In Systems

• Sustainable Energy Management

• Baggage Handling

• Building Operations

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Landside:

• Security

• Vehicular Operations

• Intelligent Advertising

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Application:

• Aeronautical Operations

• Non-Aeronautical Operations

Global Smart Airport Market Key Trends, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Smart Airport Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

