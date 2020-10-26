Global Smart Airport Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, Airside, Terminal Side, Landside, Application and by Geography

Global Smart Airport Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 12.07 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Smart Airport Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Smart Airport Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.Geographically, the Global smart airport market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Smart Airport Market among other regions in 2016. APAC is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth over the forecast period, owing to the upcoming greenfield projects and advancements of existing airports in this region.

The rapid growth in the personalized services trend is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Deployment Models:

• Aeronautical Operations

• Non-Aeronautical Operations

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Smart Airport Market analysis and segmentation with respect to technology, airside, terminal side, landside, application and geography.

• Global Smart Airport Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Smart Airport Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the Global Smart Airport Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Smart Airport Market globally.

Research

The major key players that influence growth of Global Smart Airport Market includes:

• Cisco Systems

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Amadeus IT Group SA

• Sita

• Mavenir

• Thales Group

• T-Systems

Key Target Audience:

• Airport Authorities

• Airport IT Solution Provider

• Airport Technology Vendors

• Airline Operators

• Airport Planners

The Scope of the Global Smart Airport Market Report

Research report categorizes the Global Smart Airport Market based on technology, airside, terminal side, landside, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Smart Airport Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Smart Airport Market, by Technology

• Communication Systems

• Endpoint Devices

• Security Systems

• Air/Ground Traffic Control

• Passenger, Cargo, & Baggage Handlings Control

Global Smart Airport Market, by Airside

• Aircraft Parking

• Air Traffic Management

• Aircraft Maintenance

• Resource Management

• Others

Global Smart Airport Market, by Terminal Side

• Check-In Systems

• Sustainable Energy Management

• Baggage Handling

• Building Operations

Global Smart Airport Market, by Landside

• Security

• Vehicular Operations

• Intelligent Advertising

Global Smart Airport Market, by Application

• Aeronautical Operations

• Non-Aeronautical Operations

Global Smart Airport Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

