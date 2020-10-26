Global Silicone Defoamer Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Application Analysis, and Region

Global Silicone Defoamer Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of nearly 4.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Defoamer is a chemical additive that reduces and obstructs the formation of foam in several industrial processes involving liquids. Silicone defoamer is a concentrated silicone emulsified agent that has superior foam reduced and suppression capabilities. Silicon-based defoamer is used to prevent foaming in drilling fluids, free workover, and completion fluids. It is very effective in low concentration rate and at a wide range of pH.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for silicone defoamer by paint & coating industries as silicon defoamer prevents the formation of foam in paints and water treatment plant as an anti-foaming agent are a key factor driving the growth of the global silicone defoamer market. The availability of features, such as easy usage, non-toxicity, and specific chemical composition of ingredients in silicone defoamer, further increases its demand from the paper & pulp industry. Also, the rising inclination for waterborne coating in the automobile industry and increases preference for silicon defoamer which helps to avoid defects on coating surfaces, which is expected to support the growth of the global silicone defoamer market.

Stringent government regulations associated with the chemical composition of the product are expected to challenge the growth of the global silicone defoamer market over the forecast period. Also, the high production cost is a key factor restraining the growth of the global silicone defoamer market.

Market Segmentation:

In terms of the application analysis, the food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027, mostly in Europe and North America, because of the rapid growth of the food & beverage and beer industry in these regions in the future.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the silicone defoamer market by 2027. This growth is mostly attributed to the rise in demand for containerboard, packaging, tissue paper in the region, and demand from end-use industries such as leather & pulp, automotive, and paint & coatings industry in the region.

North America market is expected to account for the largest market share in the global market in terms of revenue by 2027, thanks to demand from food & beverage, oil & gas, and the ink industry. Also, the substantial existence of prominent players in the region is another factor encouraging the growth of the North American market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Silicone Defoamer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Silicone Defoamer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Silicone Defoamer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Silicone Defoamer Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Silicone Defoamer Market

Global Silicone Defoamer Market, By Application Analysis

• Paper & Pulp

• Water Treatment

• Paint & Coatings

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Global Silicone Defoamer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Silicone Defoamer Market

• Supreme Silicones

• Resils Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Elkem Silicones

• BASF SE

• Ashland

