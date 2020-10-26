Global Signature Verification Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by End User, by Technology , by Product and by Region

Global Signature Verification Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Signature Verification Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Signature Verification Market Dynamics:

Signature verification is a type of software that compares signatures and checks for authenticity. This saves time and energy and helps to prevent human error during the signature process and lowers chances of fraud in the process of authentication. The software generates a confidence score against the signature to be verified. Various factors such as increase in need to reduce identity duplication, rise in level of security breaches, transaction fraud, data theft, and increase in focus on providing the highest level of security to customers in many sectors and government regulations to incorporate signature verification into their credential authentication paradigms and increase in adoption signature verification systems in the BFSI sector due to regulation of money & data are expected to drive the market growth over forecast period.

However, factors such as high intra-class variability, high error rates, and fluctuations in physical & emotional state of the user can lead to errors, lack of technical expertise and infrastructure are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Signature Verification Market is segmented by end user, technology, by product and by region. By technology, dynamic signature technology held 61.87% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Dynamic signature verification technology is lightweight, fast, flexible and more reliable with multiple options for storage, multiple signatures against one ID and a huge database. It can automatically search for a signature within an image or file. By end user BFSI held 43.76% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period due to increasing e-commerce markets and online transactions. Furthermore, as the modes of the online transaction and the number of the online transaction are increasing, end-to-end encryption and security have become a major concern. Thus, the BFSI industry is adopting signature verification software rapidly to provide a secure authentication mode for online transactions.

By geography, North America dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to the presence of major players, such as Biometric Signature ID, Certify Global Inc., and ISign Solutions Inc, which offers paperless, secure, and trusted identity assurance. Recently US Senate has made a Digital Signature and Electronic Authentication Law (SEAL) to make digital signature verification mandatory. North America is followed by Europe and APAC with xx% and xx% of market share. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Most governments EU have enacted legislation named as EU Directive on Electronic Signature 1999/93/Ec of the European Parliament and council to recognize digital signatures as equivalent to hand-written signatures.

Global signature verification market is consolidated due to major share of market is occupied by top players. Some of the key players covered in this report are Biometric Signature ID (J C Lads Corporation), CERTIFY Global Inc., Ascertia Ltd., Kofax Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Odyssey Technologies Limited, Scriptel Corporation, among others. Report covers in depth analysis of key development and company profiles of these market players. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, acquired nCipher Security, formerly Thales’s market-leading general purpose hardware security module (HSM) business. The general purpose HSM market is growing quickly, driven by global demand for stronger data and application security, increased encryption, and privacy regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the electronic identification, authentication and trust services (eIDAS) regulation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Signature Verification Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Signature Verification Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Signature Verification Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Signature Verification Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Signature Verification Market

Global Signature Verification Market by Segmentation by End User

• Education

• Government

• BFSI

Global Signature Verification Market by Segmentation by Technology

• Static Signature Verification

• Dynamic Signature Verification

Global Signature Verification Market by Segmentation by Product

• Hardware

• Software

Global Signature Verification Market by Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Signature Verification Market Major Players

• BIOMETRIC SIGNATURE ID

• CERTIFY Global Inc.

• Cyber SIGN, Inc.

• iSign Solutions Inc.

• DataVision Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Ascertia

• 01 Systems W.L.L.

• DynaSig Corporation

• Entrust Datacard Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Biometric Signature ID (US)

• SutiSoft (US).

• KeCrypt (UK)

• Odyssey Technologies (India)

• WonderNet (Israel)

• SQN Banking Systems (US)

• Scriptel (US)

• Parascript (US)

• Secured Signing (New Zealand)

• Entrust Datacard

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Signature Verification Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Signature Verification Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Signature Verification Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Signature Verification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Signature Verification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Signature Verification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Signature Verification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Signature Verification by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Signature Verification Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Signature Verification Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Signature Verification Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

