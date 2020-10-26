Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product Type, by Support System, by Provider’s Type, by Channel, by End-users and Region

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market was valued US$ 2.04 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market is segmented by Product Type, by Support System, by Provider’s Type, by Channel, by End-Users and geography. Product segment is sub segmented as Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM), Text analytics, Speech analytics, Web analytics and others is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. In channel segment web, call centre, mobile, and other sectors use to analyse the Voice of Customer (VOC) which later refer to Customer Experience Analytics (CEA) and thus boost the largest SQM and CEM market growth. End-user segment is further sub segmented as Small and Medium Businesses and Enterprises. The SQM and CEM market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market are the two different markets but combined to have largest market size in global. SQM means service provider in different field such as Supplier Quality Management, Supplier Quality Manual, Supplier Quality Manual, and Stable Queue Manager Etc. And CEM means a software application of an organization that mange or satisfied customer requirement through CRM, CIS, Technology Enabled Relationship Manger, Customer Interaction Software and Customer Information Systems.Among product type, Web analytics is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. This segment of SQM and CEM market used by Telco organization for interaction with customers for the different inquiry through web analytics, text analytics, and speech analytics.

In channel segment web, call centre, mobile, and other sectors use to analyse the Voice of Customer (VOC) which later refer to Customer Experience Analytics (CEA) and thus boost the largest SQM and CEM market growth.

APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period. Increasing Business Support System (BSS) and sales of the product in the countries such as North American region and Europe will fuel the Global Service Quality Management and Telco customer Experience Management market.

Adobe Systems, Nokia Siemens Network, Egain Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, Ericsson, HP, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Qualtrics, OpenText, Nice Systems, Verint, Medallia, Avaya, MartizCX and InMome are key players included in the Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market.

The Scope of Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market:

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by Product Type:

• Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM)

• Text analytics

• Speech analytics

• Web analytics

• Others

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by Support System:

• Operations Support System (OSS)

• Business Support System (BSS)

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by Provider’s Type:

• Internet Service Providers (ISP)

• Managed Service Providers (MSP)

• Telecom Service Providers (TSP)

• Others

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by Channel:

• Company website

• Web

• Call Mobile

• Centre

• Branch/store

• Social media

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by End-Users:

• Small and Medium Businesses

• Enterprises

Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Service Quality Management and Telco Customer Experience Management Report:

• Adobe Systems

• Nokia Siemens Network

• Egain Corporation

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Amdocs

• Ericsson

• HP

• IBM

• Cisco

• Oracle

• Qualtrics

• OpenText

• Nice Systems

• Verint

• Medallia

• Avaya

• MartizCX

• InMome

