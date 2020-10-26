Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Design IP, IP Source, Vertical, and by Geography

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market was valued US$ 4.91 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.13 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for modern SOC (system on chip) designs, mitigation of the continuously rising chip design cost and expenditure and growing demand for connected devices are the key factors for growth of global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market. Also advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics sector helps to boost the global market of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market. Huge projections for the semiconductor IP market because of avionics and aerospace and defense sectors. Embedded DSP IP and programmable DSP IP segments to have tremendous growth potential in the coming future provides large amount of opportunities to this market. On the other side of coin constant changes in technology and concern related to Moore’s law hamper the global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.The market for memory IP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of its benefits such as high switching speed, power efficiency, and their suitability with various consumer electronics and devices.The semiconductor IP market for royalty sourcing is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. In royalty IP sourcing, a chip manufacturer has to pay for every single chip to its manufactures. The market for royalty is flourishing because of fluctuations in the market for technology, as royalty can help manufacturers produce as much products as they wish and pay royalty for that products only.

The semiconductor IP helps companies to increase their revenue and not waste time on designing the whole circuit every time. This in turn is expected to create numerous opportunities for the key players operating in the global semiconductor IP market.

North America is the major contributor to the market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The technological prosperous in Silicon Valley and the emergence of new small and large-scale vendors in the U.S. also boost the global semiconductor IP market. Also, in coming years the Asia Pacific is expected to gain dominance with positive growth opportunities because of the shift of electronics and automotive production in this region. Semiconductor wafer industrial has been dominated by the firms based in China, India, Taiwan, and Singapore. Many major IDMs are outsourcing wafer production to Asia. Asia Pacific is also the highest consumer of electronics products that makes it a growing market potential region for semiconductor IP players. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the productive electronics manufacturers in APAC.

Therefore, there is a continuous demand for semiconductor IP in APAC. The availability of an enormous pool of cheap and underemployed labors the most important determinant of the growth of the semiconductor IP market in East Asia.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, industry vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Design IP

• Processor IP

• Interface IP

• Memory IP

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By IP Source

• Licensing

• Royalty

• Servicing

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecom

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Commercial

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

• ARM Holdings

• Synopsys

• Cadence

• Imagination Technologies

• Lattice Semiconductor

• CEVA

• Rambus

• Mentor Graphics

• Sonics

• Verisillicon

• eMemory Technology

