Global Self-Luminous Displays Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Size, Industry, and Region.

Global self-luminous displays market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~20% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Self-luminous is a next generation display technology which is generally used in the manufacturing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) and quantum dot display (QLED) displays.

Market Dynamics

The global self-luminous display market has been seeing progressive growth from the past few years. The growth of the market is primarily driven by wide scale adoption of self-luminous display technology in various consumer electronics products such as TVs, Smartphones, tablets, and many others. Rapid innovations in the display technology, rising adoption of OLED and QLED display technology, emergence of advanced OLED technologies such as AMOLED and increasing demand for low power consumption display and high display quality are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. Self-luminous display technology provides some benefits such as exceptional colour reproduction, wide viewing angle, faster response time and eco-friendly nature, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, possibility of health issues caused by self-luminous displays and high initial costs of this display are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, OLED segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. OLED stands for organic light emitting diode. OLED technology is seeing progressive growth from the past three years, and OLEDs market is estimated to steeply increase by 2027. A surge in the adoption of self-luminous technology in OLED TVs by various electronics products manufacturing companies is attributed to the growth of the market. For instance, recently Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV, the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition. Alternatively, QLED segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A rising adoption of QLED display owing to its benefits such as outstanding luminous properties of the quantum dots is impelling the growth of the market.

By industry, consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry across the region and high disposable income of the consumers are the major factors that are propelling the growth of the market.

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of various consumer electronic products such as TV and Smartphone.

Rising investments by the major market players for research and development activities in the field of display technology, high disposable income of consumers across the region and continuous introduction of self-luminous display based products by leading market players such as Samsung and BOE is driving the growth of the market.

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market: Key Development

• In 2019, Samsung Display announced a new investment plan to build manufacturing lines for quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) displays. This display is manufactured using self-luminous OLED panel attached with a layer of QDs.

• In Aug 2020, BOE becomes the third brand to secure next-generation self-luminous technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Self-Luminous Displays Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Self-Luminous Displays Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Self-Luminous Displays Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Self-Luminous Displays Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Self-Luminous Displays Market

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market, By Type

• OLED

• QLED

• Others

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market, By Size

• Up to 20″

• 20″ to 50″

• Above 50″

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market, Key Players

• OSRAM

• Samsung Display

• LG Display

• Philips

• AU Optronics

• Acuity Brands

• Novaled GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• BOE

• Nokia

• Chimei Innolux Corp

• Dresden Microdisplay

• Japan Display

• Xiaomi

• Lenovo

Global Self-Luminous Displays Market

