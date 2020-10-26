Global Security Software in Telecom Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Security Type, Deployment Type, Applications and Region

Global Security Software in Telecom Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period

Security software solutions can protect the presentation and manage network in the telecom industry from loss of confidential data. The growing difficulty of cyber-attacks and increased penetration of data openings are prompting enterprises in the telecom industry to implement security software.The security software in the telecom market depends on mainly driving factors such as an increasing need for data privacy. The service providers have taken the business much further as realizing risk and possibility of data breach in Internet-of-Things (IoT). The primary data is a concern for all the enterprises and that is also driving the security software in telecom market.

The on-premise segment is held dominated by XX% in the market during the forecast period. On-premises security solutions are practically easy to implement and ideal for businesses requiring security for their data and network. Internet protocol gateway solutions offers security like firewalling, scanning of contented, remote and mobile connectivity features. Internet protocol gateway allows you to access the internet gateway and other additional services.

Large Enterprises segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. Enterprises are increasingly becoming target to cyber-attacks where large enterprises are the prime focus for interruption on account, massive data in their development phase. Several security failures are surging the demand for security software services, which is more expected to drive the security software in telecom market in the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the security software in telecom market during the forecast period. Owing to the rapid digitization coupled with the developments in IoT and cloud computing technologies in this region, the number of cyber-attacks strength increases. This has encouraged service providers to improve efficient security solutions for telecom operatives. Countries including China, Japan, and India are growing speed of contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing severity of cyber-attacks and tough government regulations are anticipated to drive the growth of security software in telecom market.

The report covers the recent development in the security software in telecom market like In September 2018, Dell EMC introduced boosted solutions for the service providers to help them expand their enterprise authority service delivery and increase speed the telecom cloud implementation to create more revenue opportunities and develop working efficiency.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Security Software in Telecom Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Security Software in Telecom Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Security Software in Telecom Market.

Scope of the Global Security Software in Telecom Market

Global Security Software in Telecom Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Security Software in Telecom Market, By Security Type

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Others

Global Security Software in Telecom Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

Global Security Software in Telecom Market, By Applications

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

• Government Organizations

Global Security Software in Telecom Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Security Software in Telecom Market

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• IBM Corporation

• Accenture PLC

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Checkmarx Ltd.

• Veracode Inc.

• Applause App Quality Inc.

• WhiteHat Security

• Intertek Group PLC

• Symantec

• McAfee

• Dell EMC

• TrendMicro

• AVG Technologies

