Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global security and vulnerability management market was valued US$ 5.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 11.23 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.56% during a forecast period.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Organization SizeSecurity is the safeguard of the assets of an organization, using training and technology. Vulnerability includes the faults in the system that can result in illegal access to the sensitive data. Security and vulnerability management is the process of finding, categorizing, and mitigating vulnerability in networking software or hardware.

Increase in investment flows into the global cyber security market guarantees a positive trend in the security and vulnerability management market. The key driving force for the market is the massive movement of enterprises toward cloud technologies and rising threats from cyber-attacks.

Lack of awareness about vulnerability management solutions, and deployment cost and scalability are limiting factors for the adoption of security and vulnerability management solutions.

The BFSI sector has faced various data breaches and cyber-attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches lead to an exponential increase in costs and loss of valuable customer information. The rising trend of e-commerce has driven banks to establish secure channels for third-party payments. This sector is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of end-users present in this region. The government forced regulations and policies have compulsory the organizations to extensively implement the security and vulnerability management. China and India are the major revenue generating countries in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the global security and vulnerability management market are EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, McAfee Inc., NetIQ Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security Inc., Alien Vault Inc, Qualys Inc., Tenable Network Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Micro Focus International PLC, Rapid7 Inc., and Fujitsu Limited.

Scope of the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Type

• Solution

o Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

o Policy and Compliance

o Forensics and Incident Investigation

o Device Vulnerability Assessment

o Application Vulnerability Assessment

• Services

o Consulting

o Support

o Integration

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Verticals

• BFSI

• Aerospace & Defense

• Energy & Utility

• Healthcare

• Public Sector

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Others

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market

• EMC Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• McAfee Inc.

• NetIQ Corporation

• Tripwire Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Skybox Security Inc.

• Alien Vault Inc.

• Qualys Inc.

• Tenable Network Security

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Micro Focus International PLC

• Rapid7 Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22607

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com