Global School and Campus Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Hardware, Software and Region.

Global School and Campus Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period.

Global School and Campus Security Market Overview:

In the past few years, school authorities are very much concerned and focused on the part of the security measures. It has become their primary responsibility to make sure that student and other members in school are in safe and secured atmosphere. The main objective of the school and campus security system is to provide a secure and open environment in which maintaining the safety is of major importance. Global school and campus security market is mostly obsessed by growing number of attacks on schools. Schools are repetitively being believed as soft targets by the terrorists and criminals. This has resulted to the fitting of technologically advanced security systems in schools and campuses in order to reduce the threat of such attacks and also provide proper security solutions.

The world is facing adverse effect of COVID-19 and economic slowdown, which is definitely estimated to hamper the market growth in 2020 at some extent but government regulations concerning to enhance the security levels are also quickly anticipated to move market upward and keep going in the forecasted period. The report presents the analysis of Global School and Campus Security Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global School and Campus Security Market Dynamics:

The concerns of school authorities, parents and regulations from governments are positively impacting the school and campus security market and expected to keep growth continue in the forecasted timespan. The introduction of cost-effective security systems is also boosting the growth of the market. An increased investment in infrastructure is also accelerating the growth of the school and campus security market. Other than terrorist attack there are several negative factors from which providing protection is the school’s responsibility. Such as, burglaries, risk of theft or destruction and intrusion are expected to break the security of school and make harm. Hence such factors also expected to accelerate the demand for school and campus security during the forecast period.

On other hand major restraining factor for the growth of the school and campus security market is the high cost involved in the procurement of security solutions and consequently the budget limitation often hints the end-users to opt for alternatives that are economic in cost. In such scenario authorities may take a chance with security and can go for cheap option. The privacy concerns involved in public surveillance is also impact the market for school and campus security adversely.

Global School and Campus Security Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019, which is almost XX% of global market share. The trend of dominance is expected to remain continue in forecast period with CAGR XX%. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising concern of school authorities as well as parents for their children propelling the market growth in this region. Growing awareness about the benefits of School and Campus Security systems and presence of large vendors in this region is driving market for North America.

After North America, the Europe region held the largest share in 2019 with revenue US$ XX Bn in the global school and campus security market. The rising attacks on schools have become the most concerned factor in this region. Hence government also has implemented the stringent rule and regulations for maintaining security and installing school and campus security systems, thus driving the growth in this market. The school and campus security market expected to keep growth trend continued in forecasted period with CAGR XX % and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. Among several countries UK and Germany are the major driver of growth in this region.

School and campus security market perceives an increase in the Asia Pacific market on account of growing population and number of schools. All these factors are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market at CAGR XX% in forecast period with the major contribution from countries like, Japan, China and India. Rapid activities for building smart schools and providing upmost security as an amenity in country like India is also supplement the market growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global School and Campus Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global School and Campus Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global School and Campus Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global School and Campus Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global School and Campus Security Market Report:

Global School and Campus Security Market, By Type

IP Based Video Surveillance

Analog Video Surveillance

Global School and Campus Security Market, By hardware

Monitors

Encoders

Cameras

Storage

Recorders

Global School and Campus Security Market, By software

Services

Video Management Systems (VMS)

Video Analytics

Global School and Campus Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global School and Campus Security Market

• Bosch Security Systems Inc.,

• HikVision Digital Technology Co.,

• Honeywell Security Group,

• Cisco Systems Inc,

• Pelco Inc.,

• Genetec Inc.,

• Axis Communications AB,

• Plustek Technology Inc.,

• Apollo Video Technology,

• March Networks,

• SEICO Security,

• A & T Network System

