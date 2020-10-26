Global Robotics Parking System Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Robotics Parking System Market was valued US$ 40.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Robotics Parking system market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. Robotic parking the executive’s systems diminish the width and insight required for a parking space and separations between vehicle parking spaces, as no stipend should be made for driving the vehicle into the parking space or for the opening of vehicle entryways. Also, no driving paths or slopes are vital to drive the vehicle toward the parking place. The roof stature required is insignificant, then there is no person on foot traffic in the parking zone.

The robotic parking systems using AGVs with peripherals segment accounted for the major revenue and dominated the robotics parking system market. Factors for example the increased focus on safety and cost-effectiveness guarantee that this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The peripherals used with AGVs comprise elevators, transfer stations, software systems, and automated terminals for generating tickets which offer better services to the customers.

Vendors in the robotic parking systems market are capitalizing on the easy availability of mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors to improve the capability and range of their offerings. The miniaturization of sensors has led to a reduction in costs, leading to the emergence of affordable robotic parking systems. Sensors are undergoing enhancements to improve their adaptive and intelligent capabilities. Also, improved laser scanners ensure efficient parking of a car in the given space without any damage to the vehicle.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global robotics parking system market. A notable new entrant in the global market is Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology. The company has launched a parking AVG that can save the car parked on a platform, lift it, and move it into a parking space. Moreover, it can park and retrieve a car within 2 minutes and use omnidirectional drives by differential drive units.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Robotics Parking System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Robotics Parking System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Robotics Parking System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Robotics Parking System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Robotics Parking System Market:

Global Robotics Parking System Market, by Type

• Robotics parking systems using standalone AGVs

• Robotics parking systems using AGVs with peripherals

Global Robotics Parking System Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others

Global Robotics Parking System Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in Global Robotics Parking System Market include:

• Parkplus Inc.

• Serva Transport Systems

• MHE Demag(S) Pvt Ltd.

• Fata Automation

• A.P.T Parking Technologies

• Lodige Industries

• Smart City Robotics

• Worldwide Robotics Automated Parking

• LLC

• Hangzhou Hikrobot technology co.

• Stanley Robotics SAS

• Westfalia Parking Solutions

• Unitronics PLC

• Shaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment Group

• CityLift Parking

• Boomrang Systems

• Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology

• Applied & Integrated Manufacturing

• Unitronics

