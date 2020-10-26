Global Robotic Welding Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, End User, Payload, and Region.

Global Robotic Welding Market was valued US$ 4.25 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.05 % during a forecast period.

An increase in the adoption of modern industrial welding and cutting technology is presenting the boundaries of science in the end-user industries like power electronics, microprocessor controls, and industrial and mechanical design. The Robotic welding is one of the robotic applications in the industrial sector, which is driven mainly by the automotive sector.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Robotic Welding Market Dynamics:

In the manufacturing industry across the globe, key players are constantly striving for enhanced quality and productivity at a lower cost. In order to increase production, the manufacturing companies are turning to adopt the robotic welding technology, which is expected to drive the growth in the global robotic welding market. The global robotic welding market is expected to increase the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the massive implementation of industry 4.0 revolutions and rise in need for scalability in manufacturing units in developing economies to fulfil the increasing demand for many products.

Despite the benefits of the robotic welding system over traditional welding like costs of the system, rapid productivity, improved quality, and reduced waste the implementation of a robotic welding setup needs a significant investment of time and funds, which is limiting the growth in the global robotic welding market. Additionally, the robotic welding activities are expected to increase the unemployment in countries with a growing population base act as a restraint in the global robotic welding market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/48238

Robotic welding has performed nearly about X9% of all robotic applications in the manufacturing industries. Automatic welding is commonly used in the manufacturing and engineering industries to escalation the efficiency of companies. The resistance spot welding and arc welding are used for high quantities of products. Among these, the spot welding robot segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global robotic welding market. The rapid technical developments in terms of flexibility in installation, energy-efficient robots, the introduction of the spot welding guns, and multi-robot welding cells are some of the driving factors, which are increasing the demand for the resistance spot welding. The robotic resistance welding is an economical way, which is commonly seen in the automobile manufacturing industry, where it is used to weld sheet metal into the form of a car. Many of the spot welders in the automobile sector are robotic, which are working on car assembly lines.

By the end-user segment, the transportation and automotive segments are expected to embrace technological innovations, which are increasing productivity. The use of robotic welders is expected to increase at a XX% rate of CAGR because of the rapid expansion of the automotive sector across the globe. An increase in demand for cars puts pressure on the transportation industry and the automotive sector to increase the production of a vehicle. More production is expected to require high investment in machinery like robotic welding arms, which helps to increase the speed and accuracy of the vehicle-building process and driving the growth in the market.

Regin-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global robotic welding market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the presence of the key players in the region and rapid expansion of the application area like manufacturing industries. The rise in adoption of automation in China under the Made in China 2025 plan is expected to drive the growth of the robotic welding market in the region.

Global Robotic Welding Market Competitive Landscape:

The some of the prominent key players like Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, and DAIHEN Corporation in the global robotic welding industry are concetrating on the development of the innovative products to strengthen their presence. Additionally, Key players are expanding their business to endure the intense competition. For instance, 2019, Yaskawa Electric Corporation introduced the Universal Weldcom interface for arc welding, which enables easy control of any weld process or parameter like voltage, amperage, and wire feed speed through a user interface.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Robotic Welding Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Robotic Welding Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Robotic Welding Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Robotic Welding Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/48238

The Scope of the Report for Global Robotic Welding Market

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Type

• Arc Welding

• Spot Welding

• Others

Global Robotic Welding Market, By End User

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electricals & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Metals & Machinery

• Others

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Payload

• <50 kg • 50–150 kg • >150 kg

Global Robotic Welding Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Robotic Welding Market

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• Daihen Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• ABB, Ltd

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• KUKA AG

• Fanuc Corporation

• Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

• Comau S.P.A.

• IGM Robotic Systems, Inc.

• Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Robotic Welding Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Robotic Welding Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Robotic Welding Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Robotic Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Robotic Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Robotic Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Robotic Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Robotic Welding by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Robotic Welding Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Robotic Welding Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Robotic Welding Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Robotic Welding Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-robotic-welding-market/48238/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com