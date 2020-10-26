Global Rice Seeds Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –by Type, Grain Size, Hybridization Technique, Treatment, and Region

Global Rice Seeds Market was valued at US$ 5.57 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.7 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.36 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Rice Seeds Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Rice Seeds Market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27572

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on grain size, the long segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global rice seeds market during the forecast period. The rise in production of long rice across globally, which is influencing demand for the long grain. On the basis of treatment, the treated seeds segment is expected to drive the global rice seeds market in the forecast period as rising demand for the reduce crop loss across the globe. In addition, growing adoption technologies is also estimated to drive the global rice seeds market growth in a positive way. In terms of type, open-pollinated varieties segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global rice seeds during the forecast period owing to the cost-efficient compared to the hybrid seeds. By hybridization technique, the three-line segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period as rising usage of this technique to produce the hybrid rice seeds by manufacturers across the globe.

Changing consumer preference towards the long rise around the globe, which is expected to drive the global rice seeds market in the forecast period. Growing technological advancements is anticipated to fuel the global rice seeds market growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding adoption of commercial rice seeds across the globe, which is expected to propel the global rice seeds market in the forecast period. The rising investment in R&D by manufacturers across the globe is estimated to drive the global rice seeds market growth during the forecast period.

Various government bodies providing subsidies for the hybrid seeds across the globe, which is also expected to fuel the global rice seeds market growth in the near future. In addition, rising population and growing per capita income of consumers across the globe, which are surging the global rice seeds market growth in a positive way. However, the high cost of hybrid seeds, which is estimated to hamper the global rice seeds market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global rice seeds market during the forecast period owing to the presence of the major consumers and producer of rice in this region. Growing adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid and certified seeds, which is propelling the global rice seeds market growth in this region. As per the USDA published in 2016, India and China are the two major producers and consumers of rice globally. Europe is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global rice seeds market during the forecast period rising consumption of rice in this region. North America is also expected to surge the global rice seeds market growth during the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27572

The Scope of the Report Rice Seeds Market

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Type

• Hybrid Varieties

• Open-Pollinated Varieties

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Grain Size

• Long

• Medium

• Short

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Hybridization Technique

• Two-Line

• Three-Line

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Treatment

• Treated Seeds

• Untreated Seeds

Global Rice Seeds Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Rice Seeds Market

• Kaveri Seeds

• SL Agritech

• Rasi seeds

• Rallis

• Bayer

• DuPont

• Yuang Longping Hitech

• China National Seeds

• Syngenta

• Advanta Seeds

• Nuziveedu Seeds

• Mahyco

• BASF

• JK Seeds

• Hefei Fengle

• LongPing

• Guard Agri

• National Seeds Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rice Seeds Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rice Seeds Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rice Seeds Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rice Seeds Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rice Seeds Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rice Seeds Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rice Seeds Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rice Seeds by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rice Seeds Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rice Seeds Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rice Seeds Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Rice Seeds Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-rice-seeds-market/27572/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com