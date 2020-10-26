Global RF Test Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. The factors such as rapid growth of radio technology, increasing use of cellular telecommunications as well as other wireless systems and increasing use of IoT based devices are responsible for the growth of RF test equipment market.



The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market is segmented by type, form factor, frequency, application, and geography. The oscilloscope sub-segment by type had the largest market share in 2016. The market for equipment with frequency more than 6 GHz projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for equipment with frequency more than 6GHz in the telecommunications industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smart-phones and is further projected to grow at one of the highest rates.

Key Highlights:

• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the RF Test Equipment market.

• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the RF Test Equipment market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market globally.

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market consists of key players such as

• Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

• Keysight (US)

• Teradyne (US)

• National Instruments (US)

• Anritsu (Japan)

• Fortive (US)

• Cobham (UK)

• Yokogawa (Japan)

• Teledyne Technologies (US)

• EXFO (US)

• Giga-tronics (US)

• Chroma (Taiwan)

Key Target Audience:

• Electronics and semiconductor companies

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• Companies in the RF device market

• Technical standards organizations

• Research institutes and organizations

• Investment communities in the market

• Government and financial institutions

• Private equity firms

• Venture capitalists

Years considered to estimate the market size of the RF Test Equipment market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market:

This research report segments the RF Test Equipment market based on type, form factor, frequency, application and geography.

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market, By Type:

• Oscilloscopes

• Signal Generators

• Spectrum Analyzers

• Network Analyzers

• Others

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market, By Form Factor:

• Benchtop

• Portable

• Modular

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market, By Frequency:

• Less than 1 GHz

• 1 GHz to 6 GHz

• More than 6 GHz

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market, By Application:

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Medical

• Research & Education

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of The North America RF Test Equipment Market

• Breakdown of The Europe RF Test Equipment Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific RF Test Equipment Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa RF Test Equipment Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America RF Test Equipment Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

