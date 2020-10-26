Global Recovered Carbon Black Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Application, End-User, and Region.

Market Scenario

The global recovered carbon black market was valued at US$ 60.12 Mn and is expected to reach 500.12 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Rising advancement and production of automotive products are highly demanding for recovered carbon black for their pigment and reinforcing activity during the manufacturing process that will help in the growth of recovered carbon black market.

Market Definition:

Recovered carbon black is a material obtained by pyrolysis process using scrap tire which comprises ~10 to 20% non-carbonaceous by weight, free from fabric and wire. It consists of all the black grade carbon which is utilized as raw material by the rubber industry.

Market Influencer:

Bending interest of manufacturers to adopt the growing trend of green alternatives with less carbon emission in terms of environmental concern since recovered carbon black is meeting all the needs demanded by manufacturers and consumers are anticipated to accelerate the market demand of the global recovered carbon black market in the coming years. Development and high sales rate of automobiles will demand a huge number of tires in the future that will boost the recovered carbon black market growth during the forecast period. High demand from rubber industries for recovered carbon black material anticipated growth in a future year. Additionally, product demand by the lightweight automobiles in terms to improve conductivity and UV protection for the end-use product is very high and is expected to augment the market growth during the forecasted period. Significant product consumption in coatings, plastics, inks, and non-tire rubber will further contribute to raising the market revenue. Furthermore, the ample obtainability of tires with low production costs will lift global market trends. On the other hand, upsurge research and development activity in developed and developing economies will contribute to the industry growth at a constant rate.

Furthermore, fluctuation in raw material cost and lack of awareness about the product will hamper the market growth in future.

Recovered Carbon Black Market Segment analysis:

By application segment, the tire sub-segment is expected to dominate the recovered carbon black market during the forecast years. Tire accounted for approximately 45% of the recovered carbon-based black market share in the year 2019. The major growth factor for this segment is recorded for the growth in the automotive industries; since the tire is an important for the product and is majorly utilized in the automobile manufacturing industries, which in turn will help the market growth. Unstoppable growth in the automotive industry with high demand for environmentally-friendly and maintainable products in this industry remains a noticeable factor for an increase in the demand for green tires across the globe. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the new technology and trends amongst the population is attracting the vendors to invest and is generating various opportunity for recovered carbon black market to grow in the near future.

Recovered Carbon Black Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the North American region is assessed to observe a lucrative growth with the largest share of the recovered carbon black market in 2019, the US projected to be the chief market in North America. Canada and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the growth of the recovered carbon black market in this region. The cumulative request for environmentally-friendly products from applications such as non-tire rubber, tire, plastics, and coatings is expected to drive the recovered carbon black market in North America.

Secondly, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the recovered carbon black market with an expected growth at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing automotive and transportation, in the Asia Pacific especially in India, China, South Korea, and Thailand is boosting market growth. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in the U.S, the market size was valued XX Bn and is expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. In the year 2019, approximately 40% of the market is acquired by the Asia Pacific region and expected to show constantly in future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Recovered Carbon Black Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Recovered Carbon Black Market

Global Recovered Carbon Black market, By Application

• Non-tire Rubber

• Coatings

• Plastics

• Tire

• Inks

• Others

Global Recovered Carbon Black market, By End-User

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

• Printing

• Packaging

• Others

Global Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Recovered Carbon Black Market,

• Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

• Integrated Resource Recovery

• DVA Renewable Energy JSC

• Radhe Group of Energy

• Delta-Energy Group

• Black Bear Carbon

• Alpha Carbone

• Klean Industries

• Dron Industries

• Bolder Industries

• New Entrants

• SR2O Holdings

• Enrestec

• Pyrolyx

