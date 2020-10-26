Global Raisins Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) , By Product Type, Nature, Distribution Channel,End User and Region

Global Raisins Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The global raisins market is gaining traction due to rising awareness about health benefits due to the consumption of raisins. Additionally, busy lifestyles and rising number of working people have increased demand for nutrient-rich and convenient food products. Appreciations to the high nutritional value of raisins, the demand for raisins is rising substantially, which in turn is driving growth of the raisins market. Also, manufacturers are adopting raisins in bakery products and food & beverages, thereby benefiting growth of the raisins market. As well, demand for food items, which fulfill the demand for products with phytochemicals is boosting raisins market. From an overall perspective, rising awareness about such high quality raisins is driving growth of the global raisins market. However, the effect of natural calamities on the supply of raw materials to produce raisins, natural calamities such as cyclones and hurricanes effect the production of grapes are hampering the growth of raisins market adversely in the forecast period.

The global raisins market is segmented by Product Type, Natural Seedless raisins contain phytochemicals which improve the oral health and boron that is beneficial for bone health. The health concerns among the consumers are increasing and might serve as one of the drivers for the raisins market. Seedless raisins are easily available and provide various health benefits which might captivate the health-conscious consumers, and thus, the market is projected to increase.

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture raisins are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the global raisins market which will helps to decision maker.

Geographically, Europe is projected to dominate the raisins market since raisins are considered to be a healthy snack and a healthy food ingredient. In the European Union, Germany and the UK have recorded the maximum consumption of raisins in 2017 due to changing consumer preference towards healthier food alternatives. Moreover, raisins market in Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of XX % due to increasing health-conscious consumers switching to consumption of plant food and rapid urbanization in the developing countries of the region. Growing demand for dried fruits, baked products, and desserts in countries such as India and China are expected to fuel the regional growth of raisins during the forecast period. Too, Turkey is the world’s largest producer of raisins, and their production was 429,000 tons in 2014, a remarkable growth of 27% since 2000. Followed by Turkey, major producers of raisins are the U.S., Iran, China, and Chile.

The report will helps to decision maker as the report incorporates the major macroeconomic factors that have an effect on the growth of the raisins market. The report also highlights the various market dynamics, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global raisins market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing and opportunities for the growth of raisins market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global raisins market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global raisins market.

Scope of Global Raisins Market

Global Raisins Market, By Product Type

• Natural Seedless

• Golden Seedless

• Black Currant

• Sultana

• Muscat

• Monukka

Global Raisins Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Raisins Market, By Distribution Channel

• B2B

• B2C

Global Raisins Market, By End User

• Food Industry

• Food Service Providers

• Households

Global Raisins Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Raisins Market

• Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc.

• Sun-Maid Growers of California

• Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.

• GeobresNemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A.

• Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

• KiantamaOy

• Sunsweet Growers Inc.

• N. POLYCHRONIADIS & SIA O.E.

• Traina Foods Inc.

• Lion Raisins Inc.

• Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd.

• JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd

• N. Sunshine Raisin Corporation

• Jiangsu Palarich Food Co. Ltd.

• Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

• Montagu Dried Fruit And Nuts (Pty) Ltd

• Vkc Nuts Private Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Raisins Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Raisins Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Raisins Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Raisins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Raisins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Raisins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Raisins Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Raisins by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Raisins Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Raisins Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Raisins Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

