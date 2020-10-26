Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Applicationand Region

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market was valued at US$ 325.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 501.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.56% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Dairy Products is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for dairy products among developing countries such as India and China. In addition, growing GDP of various countries and increasing production of dairy products are other driving factors of the market.Meat, Poultry & Seafood is also expected to lead the market growth in a positive way during the forecast period.

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) is a vinyl polymer, which is used as raw material for food packaging. Major driving factors of the market are growing living standard of a consumer, increasing middle-class population across the globe, rising urbanization, the growing disposable income of consumers, and changing the preference of consumers towards the flexible packaging solutions. The growing trend of packaged food is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. Expansion of food & beverages industry is increased across the globe is also driving the PVDC coating food packaging market growth. PVDC have flexible properties, which is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to a rise in disposable income of consumers and changing lifestyles of the consumers. Government regulations are strict regarding the environment in North America and PVDC coating food packaging is eco-friendly is also expected to boost the market growth in this region. In addition, the rising popularity of PVDC coating food packaging in the food & beverages industry is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to generate highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Application

• Dairy Products

• Fruits And Vegetables

• Baby Food

• Confection

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Pet Food

• Others

Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market

• Innovia Films

• Krehalon Food Packaging

• Marubeni Group

• MSP Corporation

• Bilcare Solutions

• Caprihans

• Cryovac

• Perlen Packaging

• SKC

• FILCON

• Sealed Air

• CCL Industries

• Jindal Poly Films

