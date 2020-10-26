Global Pulse Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –by Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Global Pulse Ingredients Market was valued at US$ 17.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 28.9 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.32% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on the type, the pulse flour segment is expected to propel the global pulse ingredients market growth in the near future as increased demand for pulse flour from food manufacturers across the globe. The rise in usage of pulse flours in the food industry to produce food products which are highly nutritious, have a low-glycemic-index, protein-fortified, and are gluten-free. On the basis of application, food & beverage segment is projected to surge the global pulse ingredients market growth during the forecast period as the growing demand for the healthy food products among consumers across the globe.

In addition, increased population coupled with rising per capita income of the middle-class population in emerging economies, which is fuelling the global pulse ingredients market growth in a positive way. In terms of source, chickpea segment is estimated to surge the global pulse ingredients market growth as growing consumer’s inclination towards the adoption of chickpea. It has health benefits such as stabilizing blood sugar level, minimizing heart attack risk, which is also driving the global pulse ingredients market growth.

The rise in concerns regarding health and increased demand for high-quality food products among consumers across the globe, which are driving the global pulse ingredients market growth. The growing trend of chickpea flour adding as a thickening ingredient in soups across the globe. Increased technological advancements such as smart packaging are also fuelling the global pulse ingredients market growth in a positive way. Increase in consumption of bread which is made by pulse ingredients in the Asia Pacific region, which provides opportunities to the manufacturers. The rise in the trend of gluten-free vegetarian and vegan diets, which is booming the global pulse ingredients market growth.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the global pulse ingredients market in the forecast period as rapid urbanization and increased influence of western lifestyles among consumers. In addition, growth in popularity of convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and the presence of key players in this regions, which are boosting the global pulse ingredients market in a positive way. The global pulse ingredients market is driven by the growing consumption of high-protein products and consumer’s preference toward a vegan and vegetarian diet. Changing lifestyle is one of the key trends in the global pulse ingredients market in this region. North America is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global pulse ingredients market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Pulse Ingredients Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Pulse Ingredients Market.

Scope of the Report Pulse Ingredients Market

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Type

• Pulse Flours

• Pulse Starch

• Pulse Proteins

• Pulse Fibers & Grits

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Source

• Lentils

• Peas

• Beans

• Chickpeas

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Feed

• Others

Global Pulse Ingredients Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Pulse Ingredients Market

• Ingredion

• Roquette Frères

• Emsland Group

• The Scoular Company

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• ANCHOR INGREDIENTS.

• Avena Foods, Limited

• COSUCRA.

• Vestkorn

• Dakota Dry Bean

• Puris.

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• SunOpta

• Batory Foods

• Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Pulse Ingredients Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pulse Ingredients Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pulse Ingredients Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pulse Ingredients Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pulse Ingredients Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pulse Ingredients Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pulse Ingredients by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pulse Ingredients Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pulse Ingredients Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

