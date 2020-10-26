Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Source, Form, Plant Proteins Ingredients, End-User and Region

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.29 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Protein hydrolysates are produced from purified protein sources by heating with acid, preferably, proteolytic enzymes, monitored by purification procedures. All protein hydrolysates is a complex mixture of peptides of different restraint length together with free amino acids. Protein hydrolysis can be used to modify the allergenic properties of infant formula.

Increasing health awareness which is leading to consumption of nutritional food among consumers, health – fitness and sports nutrition markets are the driving factors in the global protein hydrolysates market. Additionally, rising awareness of the health assistance of organic food ingredients is likely to create growth opportunities for the industry.

However, the high cost of hydrolyzed whey protein and lack of awareness between the populations about the protein hydrolysates-based products are major restraints in the global market. Limited awareness in developing countries and adulteration of nutritional products are challenges protein hydrolysates market.

Based on the product type, the milk protein hydrolysates segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market, because of its wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry. This segment is needed for sports nutrition products including powders and supplements as they aid in muscle growth and weight management.

By plant protein ingredients, the soy protein isolates segment is dominated XX% in the market. Soy protein isolates are the most eminent forms of soy protein and contain 90% protein. These are generally used in Infant food, dairy replacement, and meat system. The high functional property of soy protein and its natural health benefits are improving its market development.

The infant nutrition segment is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period, owing to the rising concerns regarding infant health. Furthermore, the inability to breastfeed and swelling occurrences of food allergy are also boosting the sale of protein hydrolysates to prevent malnutrition. An increasing number of working economic growth which brings more women into the workforce, is an important infant nutrition marketplace. Infant nutrition segment is observed to developed organic food is on fastest-growing sectors in the food industry

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the global protein hydrolysates market during the forecast period. This region comprises developing economies such as China and India which are among the fastest developing for protein hydrolysates markets in the region. The rise in population in China and India clubbed with increasing preference for protein hydrolysates products is estimated to enterprise the demand from end-user markets such as animal feed and clinical nutrition. Furthermore, rising disposable income and a growing infant population are also factors supporting growth in the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market: Recent Development

The report covers a recent development in the global market such as in March 2018, milk specialties produced and introduced a novel category for protein. It is the first carbonated whey protein and is a name probe. This product has helped the corporation to increase its product set and would help them to gain designation in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Protein Hydrolysates Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Protein Hydrolysates Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Product Type

• Milk Protein Hydrolysates

• Marine Protein Hydrolysates

• Meat Protein Hydrolysates

• Plant Protein Hydrolysates

• Silk Protein Hydrolysates

• Egg Protein Hydrolysates

• Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

• Gelatin

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source

• Animals

• Plants

• Microbes

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Plant Proteins Ingredients

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolates

• Textured Soy Protein

• Wheat

• Pea

• Canola

• Others

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By End-User

• Infant Nutrition

• Clinical Nutrition

• Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feeds & Nutrition

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Nestle S.A.

• Arla Food Ingredients Group

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Glanbia Nutritionals Inc

• Cargill Inc

• Friesl and Campina DMV B.V.

• Carberry Group Ltd

• A.Costantino & C. S.P.A

• Armor Proteines

• Kerry Group Plc

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

• Davisco Foods International Inc

• Hilmar Ingredients

