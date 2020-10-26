Global Privacy Management Software Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Deployment Type Type, by Organization Size, by Application, by End Users and by Region

Global Privacy Management Software Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Privacy Management Software Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Privacy Management Software Market Dynamics:

A privacy management software ensures that privacy is built into all initiatives, programs or services and assists organizations in meeting their legislative privacy obligations. The growing concern for data privacy has increased the number of laws and regulations that are concerned regarding the information to be collected and maintained. The Privacy Management software also helps to check activities against requirements from privacy regulations. The software examines and records data flow of personal information. It assists authoring and distribution of privacy policies and also tracks user awareness. Various factors such as growing adoption of Bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and the data protection and governance regulations are mainly driving the global privacy management software market over forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of technical expertise and infrastructure, less adoption rate in developing countries are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Privacy Management Software Market segmented by Deployment Type Type, by Application, by Organization Size, by End Users and by region. By Deployment Type type, cloud based deployment held 61.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The cloud deployment is a model where the data is stored in the third-party cloud provider. The clients have no control over the location of the infrastructure; this infers that if a vendor’s data centre is breached, the enterprise will have no control over time period of the outage or what data may be conceded. The cloud deployment model is ideal for organizations which are willing to adopt analytics solutions with low investment. It mainly allows the company to procure the data with all their services, but on an economical expense.

By Organization Size, large enterprises held 58.89% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The privacy management software assist financial institutions, IT and telecommunication companies, and other large organisation, to conduct their business operations in compliance with various government regulations and for data protection.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and South America. Among all of these North America held 38.09% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. North America countries such as United States and Canada are adopting cloud based privacy management software because it mainly allows the company to procure the data with all their services, but on an economical expense. Thus, the rapidly increasing demand for cloud based deployment is expected to drive the privacy management software market in this region. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in the privacy management software market. The European Commission released a guide for small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them comply with the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Report covers key development and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are AvePoint, Inc., BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Protiviti Inc., RSA Security LLC, LogicGate, Inc., SureCloud and TrustArc Inc. among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, strategic alliances, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions. For instance, BigID announced its partnership with Immuta, for delivering an integrated solution for the automation of privacy centric data science initiatives.

OneTrust is major market player. OneTrust recently acquired DataGuidance. An integration of OneTrust and DataGuidance, the clients has an access on actionable information related with changing legal and compliance frameworks globally and tools to execute and monitor the compliance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Privacy Management Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Privacy Management Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Privacy Management Software Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Privacy Management Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Privacy Management Software Market

Global Privacy Management Software Market Segmentation by Deployment Type Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

Global Privacy Management Software Market Segmentation by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large Enterprise

Global Privacy Management Software Market Segmentation by Application

• Compliance Management

• Risk Management

• Reporting & Analytics

• Others

Global Privacy Management Software Market Segmentation by End User

• Telecommunication & IT

• BFSI

• Government & Defence

• Others

Global Privacy Management Software Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South America

Global Privacy Management Software Market Major Players

• AvePoint, Inc.

• BigID, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Nymity Inc.

• OneTrust, LLC

• Protiviti Inc.

• RSA Security LLC

• LogicGate, Inc.

• SureCloud

• TrustArc Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Privacy Management Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Privacy Management Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Privacy Management Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Privacy Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Privacy Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Privacy Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Privacy Management Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Privacy Management Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Privacy Management Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Privacy Management Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Privacy Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

