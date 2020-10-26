Global Precision Gearbox Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application and Region.

Global Precision Gearbox Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.44 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global precision gearbox industry share is driven by technological advancements to improve energy efficiency. Speed reducers with higher torque, maintenance-free construction, smooth running, compact design, high load capacity, and lower costs are some of the characteristics of these products which manufacturers are providing as their unique selling propositions. Emerging applications such as robotics will create demand for highly precise movements fulfilled by these products. Rising automation requirements in the manufacturing sector will drive the precision gearbox market size for use in assembly lines, controlling conveyor belts, bottling, packaging, and precise positioning of products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the Presence of substitutes like direct-drive systems may hamper the global market share. These products eliminate the use of gears, thus reducing the weight and complexity, and increasing efficiency as there is no energy loss. The shift from using coil-driven to permanent magnet driven products has reduced the overall costs of the direct-drive systems. Simulation of direct drives through software leads to more accurate power conversion as investments are saved in simulation processes.

By applications, the market is segmented as military & aerospace, food beverage & tobacco, machine tools, material handling, packaging, robotics and medical. Robotic precision gearbox dominates the market with over 50% share and will exhibit rapid growth over the forecast timeframe. This can be credited to increased demand in prosthetic limbs and joints for balancing and achieving precise movements in service and industrial robotics applications.

Region-wise, the Precision Gearbox market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for Precision Gearbox during the forecast period. Rising manufacturing base with an increased focus towards minimum operational costs & increased accuracy will support the demand over the forecast timeframe. Several countries have adopted their national regulations with international recommendations (IEC 60034-1), resulting in temperature classes, coolant temperatures, and temperature rise limits of the gearboxes under permissible values in any region.

The key player across the Precision Gearbox industry are Brevini, SEW Eurodrive, and Siemens. The industry is highly fragmented as local manufacturers capture considerable share in many regions by providing cost advantages to customers against established companies. Growing requirements for tailored versions of standard gear offerings will increase precision gearbox market size over the forecast timeframe. 3D modeling has enabled producers to design and manufacture small quantities of custom products at low costs. Energy-efficiency classifications for electric motors have led to improved cost savings and reduced consumption. The new directives in the European Union referred to as EU Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) effective from January 2015 will improve the energy efficiency of electric motors by 20-30%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Precision Gearbox Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Precision Gearbox Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Precision Gearbox Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Precision Gearbox Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Precision Gearbox Market:

Global Precision Gearbox Market, by Product:

• Parallel

• Right Angle

• Planetary

Global Precision Gearbox Market, by Application:

• Military & Aerospace

• Food Beverage & Tobacco

• Machine Tools

• Material Handling

• Packaging

• Robotics

• Medical

Global Precision Gearbox Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Precision Gearbox Market:

• Brevini

• SEW Eurodrive

• Siemens

• BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

• Dana Brevini Power – Transmission

• Güdel

• SEW-EURODRIVE

• ABB

• Anaheim Automation

• CGI

• Cone Drive Engineering

• Curtis Machine Company

• David Brown Santasalo

• Emerson

• HORSBURGH

• SCOTT

• MS-Graessner

• Melior Motion

• Neugart

• Oerlikon Graziano

• PARKER HANNIFIN

• Rexnord

• Varitron Engineering

