Global Population Health Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Population Health Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 21.46 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3838

Population Health Management Market is segmented by component, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The component segment is bifurcated as software and services. PHM Software segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. PHM software provides robust care management system with risk stratification structure and increasing need for integrated healthcare systems are expected to drive PHM software market growth. End-user segment is classified as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, employer groups and government bodies. Healthcare providers sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Benefits of PHM tools such as reduction of care management gaps and reduction of per capita cost will result in an increasing share of healthcare providers segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs is trending the overall Global Population Health Management market. Issues related to the safety of patient information may hamper market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. The rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, implementation of a number of PHM programs to improve population health in Australia, growing medical tourism in APAC, efforts are taken to digitalize the healthcare system in China will fuel the Global Population Health Management Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Population Health Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, delivery mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Population Health Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Hoovers and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Population Health Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Population Health Management Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Population Health Management Market Are:

• WeLLCentive, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips)

• I2I Population Health

• Verscend Technologies, Inc

• Health Catalyst, LLC

• Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

• Epic Corporation, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

• Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.)

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

• Healthcare IT Service Providers

• Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers

• Community Centers

• Healthcare Institutions/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, and Outpatient Clinics)

• Accountable Care Organizations

• Government Bodies And Healthcare

Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Population Health Management Market based on component, delivery mode, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Population Health Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Population Health Management Market, By Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Population Health Management Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Web based

• Cloud-based

• On-Premises

Global Population Health Management Market, By End User:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Employer Groups

• Government Bodies

Global Population Health Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/population-health-management-market/3838/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908