Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Application, End-User, and Region.

Market Scenario

Polyvinyl butyral market size was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.25 Bn by 2027 and is projected to raise the market over 35% growth rate during the forecasted period.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global polyvinyl butyral market with an in-depth analysis of facets such as notable developments, challenges, and key trends. The report also includes the drivers propelling the growth of the global polyvinyl butyral market.

Market Definition:

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB), obtained by the condensation reaction of polyvinyl alcohol and butyraldehyde, is a clear, colorless and amorphous thermoplastic. The properties of Polyvinyl butyral are spreadability, flexibility, adhesion, toughness, and film-forming with UV resistance.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

PVB Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global polyvinyl butyral market is primarily driven by an upsurge in demand by construction and building application. Vast application in the production of glass is boosting thirst for the product and also it has been engaged in the application of coating and premiers, binders, adhesive, printing inks for ceramics, and metal powder with the growing trend in commercial as well as industrial sector. Additionally, a boom in the global income of the growing population with a rise in consumer awareness regarding product application is contributing to the market growth in terms of value and volume. The bright future of the automotive sector with the advanced technology with a huge spending on product advancement owing to high consumer demand and is driving the market growth for long.

The qualities mentioned above are the main factors attracting the vendors in the market which is expected to drive the polyvinyl butyral market during the forecast years. On the other hand, the high demand for security and laminated glass from growing automotive and infrastructure projects some important sectors recorded as a growth factor for the photovoltaic market. Customization in product appearance by brand owners for their buyers to provide a luxurious and glossy look to their product is boosting the market.

Moreover, instability in raw material prices and the availability of materials are expected to hamper the market. Furthermore, a high concentration of suppliers is expected to pull the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends Driving Flexible Packaging:

• PVB finds an application for flexible packaging and it is considered non-toxic since some grades have got approval form FDA for food contact and is highly getting utilized from food as well as other end-user sector for packaging of end-product.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Segment analysis:

By the End-User segment, the automotive sector is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market currently and in the future. Automotive segments have registered the largest market share in the year 2019. Approximately 40.32% of the total market share is documented by automotive. The high demand for material because of noticeable properties like dimensional stability, chemical resistance, toughness, thermal resistance, flexibility, enhanced barrier properties at high temperatures and is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period, will help the Polyvinyl Butyral market to expand. PVB sheets and films are widely accepted by the same sector to reduce noise, safety, and light transfer characteristics of the film and sheet are key drivers for the market growth by the automotive industry. Also, cumulative automobile making is expected to enhance the demand for PVB films and sheets in the near future. Approximately, 1.2 Bn units of automobile which includes cars, MHCV, LCVs, XX, XX with the help of major key vendors involved in the manufacturing of automobiles by the end of 2027.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the polyvinyl butyral market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Developed regions like the US and Canada are considered as the major contributors to the polyvinyl butyral market growth in the North American region owing to increased activity of construction and infrastructure development. In 2019, market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in the US, the market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. Fortunate regulatory development and support from the government are expected to drive demand over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Polyvinyl Butyral Market

Global Polyvinyl Butyral market, By Application

• Films and Sheet

• Adhesive

• Binders

• Coatings

• Others

Global Polyvinyl Butyral market, By End-User

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Photovoltaic

• Other

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Polyvinyl Butyral Market,

• Kingboard(Fogang) Specialty Resin

• Longcheng High-tech Material

• Sichuan EM Technology

• Qingdao Haocheng

• Eastman(Solutia)

• ChangChun Group

• Huakai Plastic

• Hongfeng

• Wanwei Group

• RongXin New Materials

• Xinfu Pharm

• Hui Da Chemical

• Guangda Bingfeng

• Kuraray

• Sekisui

• Rehone Plastic

