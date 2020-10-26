Global Polyol Sweeteners Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Form, Function, Application and Geography.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market was valued US$ 2.80 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.61 % during a forecast period.

Polyols are a collection of low- digestible carbohydrates, which can be used as sugar replacers. Polyols are regular sugar-free sweeteners. They are used in a similar volume of sugar, unlike other low-calorie sweeteners.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global polyol sweeteners market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global polyol sweeteners market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The increasing focus of consumer on health issues is one of the key drivers in the global polyol sweeteners market. Polyols are used in a similar volume as of sugar with around half the given calories. The polyol is preventing a sudden increase in the blood glucose levels and the boon for diabetic patients. They also used to inhibit tooth decay. These are the factors, which are expected to drive the growth in the global polyol sweeteners market. Improvement of re-formulated products owing to salt or fat replacement is projected to increase the polyol sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Polyols are available in the form of solid crystals as powder format and the liquid form it is available in the syrups form. Powder segment is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Polyol in the powder form is used as icing powders for numerous food items includes bakery items, chewing gums and candies and also used in end-user industries such as the pharmaceutical industry as drug components. Furthermore, polyol liquid syrups are frequently utilized by the beverage industries similar soft drink and ice cream industries as artificial sweeteners owing to liquid syrups are easy to melt in liquids.

Erythritol is expected to share significant growth in the global polyol sweeteners market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of erythritol owing to their versatile functional properties. The applications of polyol sweeteners have been augmented expressively in cosmetics and personal care products, which are expected to increase its demand.

Global polyol sweeteners market report represents data points for several countries across multiple regions, namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. By regional analysis, North America is projected to lead the global polyol sweeteners market followed by the Asia Pacific. The leading position in the market is primarily attributed to the augmented consumption of functional food, growing desire to live a healthy lifestyle, and rising health & wellness trend. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to possess lucrative growth potential in the global polyol sweeteners market during the forecast period. This is predominantly attributed to rapid urbanization, growing disposable income, the growing prevalence of diabetes, escalating the use of polyols in nutraceuticals, and increased production of polyols in this region.

The Scope of the Report for Global Polyol Sweeteners Market

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Type

• Sorbitol

• Erythritol

• Maltitol

• Isomalt

• Xylitol

• Others

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Form

• Powder/Crystal

• Liquid/Syrup

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Function

• Flavoring or Sweetening Agents

• Bulking Agents

• Excipients

• Humectants

• Others

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Application

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy

• Oral Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Gulshan Polyols Limited

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Sweeteners Plus Inc.

• B Food Science Co. Ltd

• Roquette Freres Le Romain

• Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Tereos S.A

• SPI Pharma, Inc.

• HYET Sweet B.V.

• Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation

• Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

• Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

• Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co.Ltd.

• Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

• Sayaji Industries Limited

• Dupont

• Zuchem Inc.

• Zibo Shunda Biotech Co., Ltd

• Hylen Co., Ltd.

• BENEO GmbH

• Foodchem International Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Polyol Sweeteners Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Polyol Sweeteners Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Polyol Sweeteners Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Polyol Sweeteners Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Polyol Sweeteners Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Polyol Sweeteners by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

