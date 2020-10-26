Global Perfusion Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global perfusion systems market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Perfusion Systems Market by Perfusion system is the medical term used for the passing of fluid into the circulatory system, an organ as well as body tissue. Perfusion systems are also used to temporarily exchange the functions of the heart & lungs during cardiac and thoracic surgery procedures.

Growing occurrence of cardiovascular & respiratory diseases, an increasing number of organ transplantations, growth in aging population, and rising incidence of multiple organ failures are boosting the market growth. Government & NGO initiatives to inspire organ donation, growing funds in cell-based research, and rise in biologic manufacturing are also propelling the growth of global perfusion systems market. Organ supply-demand gap is the major challenge of the market.

Rising pharmaceutical research in developing markets and increasing preference for continuous manufacturing are key opportunities of the global perfusion systems market. However, the high cost of organ transplantation, and ethical concerns & high cost of cell-based research are limiting the market growth.

The cardiopulmonary perfusion systems segment is estimated for the largest share of the global perfusion systems market owing to the growing occurrence of cardiovascular & respiratory diseases and the rising number of organ transplant procedures.

The oxygenators segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global cardiopulmonary perfusion systems market owing to the increasing incidence of cardiopulmonary failure.

The hypothermic machine perfusion segment is expected to the largest share of the market owing to the high growth in this segment and the advantages offered by hypothermic machine perfusion, such as better long-term graft survival rates, reduced vasospasm, and capability to provide metabolic support.

North America is leading the market followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific owing to the high occurrence of key players and growing collaborations among them to expand their products. Europe is estimated to witness significant growth in the global perfusion system market owing to growing agreements of new perfusion systems in the Europe region.

The key players operating in the global perfusion systems market are ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc., Getinge AB, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.), Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Merck KGaA, Nipro Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Spectrum Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Xenios AG (Acquired By Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), and Xvivo Perfusion AB.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Perfusion Systems Market:

Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Component :

• Oxygenators

• Heart-Lung Machines

• Perfusion Pumps

• Cannulas

• Monitoring Systems

• Other Components

Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Type:

• Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

• Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

• Gravity Or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

• Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Product Type:

• Cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems

• Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion Systems

• Cell Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market by Technique:

• Hypothermic

• Normothermic

Global Perfusion Systems Market by Organ Type:

• Kidney

• Heart

• Lungs

• Liver

• Others

Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Perfusion Systems Market:

• ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc.

• Getinge AB

• Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

• Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.)

• Livanova PLC

• Medtronic PLC

• Merck KGaA

• Nipro Corporation

• Repligen Corporation

• Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Xenios AG (Acquired By Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

• Xvivo Perfusion AB

