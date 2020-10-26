Global Pea Starch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Grade, Function, Application and Geograph

Global Pea Starch Market size for global pea starch market, which was valued US$ 97.24 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 175.0 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.62 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the Global Pea Starch Market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global honey market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increasing trend of the gluten-free diet is prompting high demand for pea starch in the food and beverage industry for the preparation of numerous food products is expected to propel the growth of the global pea starch market. The high nutritious value of pea starch along with low-calorie formulation is expected to increase the utilization of pea starch. An increasing diet-conscious population is expected to boom the global pea starch market during the forecast period. Furthermore, retro gradation interactions are found owing to time and temperature factor. Retrogradation is distressing the functional properties of pea starch, which is limiting the growth in the global pea starch market.

Food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the global pea starch market during the forecast period. The demand for snacks & savouries is growing across the globe. It is driven by factors such as gradually changes in the busy lifestyles of consumers with hectic social and professional schedules. Additionally, consumers have ongoing demanding quality products with translucent nutritional information in their products.

The gelling segment is expected to dominate the global pea starch market. Pea starch is used as a gelling agent in numerous applications includes confectionery and animal feed owing to the high availability of amylose. The gelling function assistances to keep the nutrients in food and feed products integral. Pea starch has robust gelling capabilities, key players are using it to produce numerous food products to meet consumer requirement across the globe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global pea starch market. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the multinational pea starch key players. Increasing awareness of pea starch is expected to increase the market potential for existing products, and new application segments. The increasing production of dry peas in developing countries is one of the main reasons for the high growth of the pea starch market. Additionally, a shift in taste and preference and quality of food & beverage products of the customers in the region is also driving the growth in the pea starch market. Increasing demand for natural ingredients and clean label products are expected to boom pea starch market in this region.

Scope of the Report for Global Pea Starch Market

Global Pea Starch Market, By Grade

• Food

• Feed

• Industrial

Global Pea Starch Market, By Function

• Binding & Thickening

• Gelling

• Film Forming

• Texturizing

• Others

Global Pea Starch Market, By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Pet Food

• Feed

• Others

Global Pea Starch Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Parrish and Heimbecker, Ltd.

• Puris Foods

• Yantai Oreintal Protein Tech Co., Ltd.

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• The Scoular Company

• Shandong Jianyuan Group

• Emsland Group

• Cosucra Groupe Warconing SA

• Roquette Freres

• Vestkorn Milling as

• Meelunie B.V.

• Agt Food and Ingredients

• Felleskjopet Rogaland Agder

• Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

• Dakota Dry Bean

