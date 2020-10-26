Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market – by Component, Delivery Mode, Therapeutic Area, Application, End-use and Geography – Forecast 2026

Patient Engagement Solutions Market size was valued at USD 8.79 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach to USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the patient engagement solutions market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, and technological advancements for the patient engagement solutions market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Patient engagement solution stands for a continuous feedback loop for the medical team and their patients, which are inside and outside of care facilities and to provide assistance in order to maintain continuous communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Patient engagement solutions facilitate the improved interaction of medical team with patients. Patient engagement solution also ensures that providers can share critical information in near-real time while reducing the wait for patients to be connected to the next clinician.

This system provides better access to healthcare providers and personal healthcare information helps patients to assists effective self-care. Some critical benefits of patient engagement solutions are shorter hospitalization periods, Cost-effective healthcare, increased patient outreach, fewer complications.

Patient engagement refers to the ongoing communication between the patient and the practitioner. Digital patient engagement solutions are the software driven by technology ranging from patient portals, enabling patients to view test results and record them online and converse with doctors, to electronic data capturing platforms resulting in more precise and efficient diagnostic information.

A complete digital patient engagement solutions include the tools which assist the knowledge, ability, skill and willingness of the patients to manage their own health and care, the culture of the health care delivery organization that supports and prioritizes patient engagement and the collaboration between patients and providers to manage, design and achieve health outcomes. Digital patient engagement solutions market has been segmented on the basis of services, technology, and geography. On the basis of services, digital patient engagement

Patient engagement solutions market is segmented by component, therapeutic area, application, end-use, delivery mode, and geography. The market by a component is segmented by software, hardware, and services. The market on the basis of delivery mode includes on-premise, web-based and cloud-based.

The therapeutic areas covered in this report are chronic diseases, fitness management, women’s health management, mental health management, and others.An end-use segment is bifurcated as providers, payers, individual users, and others. The application segment is divided into health management, home healthcare management, financial health management, social and behavioral management. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The growing popularity of patient engagement solutions among the aging population and implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care

is trending the overall Patient engagement solutions market. However, a dearth of skilled it professionals in the Healthcare Industry will restrain the market growth. Highest revenue generating region is North America 2016; followed by Europe. A rising number of Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) as end users for patient engagement platforms, rising aging population in the U.S., and Canada’s efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and digital health measures in Canada will drive the patient engagement solutions market in this region.

Key Highlights:

• Global patient engagement solutions market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global patient engagement solutions market

• Patient engagement solutions market segmentation on the basis of a component, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use and geography (regional)

• Patient engagement solutions market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Patient engagement solutions market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the patient engagement solutions market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Patient Engagement Solutions market.

Some of the key players of the Patient Engagement Solutions market include:

• LifeScan, Inc.

• Insulet Corporation

• YourCareUniverse, Inc.ic

• MEDecision, Inc.

• Lincor Solutions Ltd.

• GetWellNetwork, Inc.

• Phytel, Inc.

• Orion Health Ltd.

• McKesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Athenahealth, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare insurance companies/payers

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and outpatient clinics)

• Accountable care organizations

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Patient Engagement Solutions market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Patient Engagement Solutions market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Patient Engagement Solutions market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

The research report segments the patient engagement solutions market based on component, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use and geography.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Component:

• Software

• Standalone Software

• Integrated Software

• Hardware

• Services

• Consulting Services

• Implementation Services

• Education Services

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode:

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Chronic Diseases

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Fitness Management

• Women’s Health Management

• Mental Health Management

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Application:

• Health Management

• Home Healthcare Management

• Financial Health Management

• Social and Behavioral Management

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By End-use:

• Providers

• Payers

• Individual Users

• Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Geography:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• MEA

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

